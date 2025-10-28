Lightview Completes Strategic Investment in FSS Technologies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital announced today a strategic investment in FSS Technologies, a leading provider of integrated fire, security, life safety, and technology solutions for commercial and institutional clients. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, FSS Technologies partners with organizations across multiple industries to deliver customized, end-to-end systems for access control, video surveillance, and fire and life safety.

The partnership with Lightview Capital will accelerate FSS's growth strategy, supporting continued geographic expansion, enhanced service capabilities, and strategic acquisitions. Together, the companies plan to build upon FSS's strong foundation as a trusted provider of mission-critical security and technology infrastructure.

Jeff Handy, CEO of FSS Technologies, commented, "Since acquiring FSS (Fire & Security Systems) in 2016, we have grown FSS Technologies 10-fold. However, there comes a point when continued growth and competing in the M&A market a business owner must look to outside capital. For FSS it wasn't just about scaling the business, or finding outside capital, it was about finding a partner that aligned with our Mission, Vision, and Core Values. After numerous discussions and meetings FSS felt that Lightview Capital is the right partner to help us take FSS to the next level. We are more than excited to partner with Lightview and are looking forward to a future of strong sustainable growth."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Jeff, Garrett, and the broader FSS team," said Stan Bikulege, Principal at Lightview Capital. "FSS has a mission of protecting lives and property through industry-leading life safety and electronic safety solutions. With Lightview's partnership, the company is well-positioned to expand its mission into new footprints and continue delivering innovative, high-quality solutions."

Richard Erickson, Co-founder and Managing Director at Lightview Capital, added: "FSS Technologies represents the kind of entrepreneurial, service-driven platform we're proud to back. The company's deep customer relationships, technical proficiency, and strong leadership align perfectly with Lightview's approach to building long-term value."

Garrett Handy, COO of FSS Technologies, commented, "I am excited to join forces with Lightview and GLH to keep building something great together; a company that's bold, purpose-driven, and fun! This partnership embodies everything the FSS Core Values stand for. The best is yet to come, and we're only getting started!"

Glass Lake Holdings (GLH) served as the independent sponsor for the transaction, helping to facilitate the partnership between FSS Technologies and Lightview Capital. The firm will continue to support FSS and Lightview in future M&A, integration and operational execution. Please reach out to [email protected] or [email protected] with acquisition opportunities.

About FSS Technologies

FSS Technologies is a leading provider of integrated security, life safety, and technology solutions serving commercial, institutional, and government clients. The company designs, installs, and supports systems for access control, video surveillance, fire and life safety, and related technologies. FSS is dedicated to protecting people, property, and assets with innovative solutions and exceptional service.

For more information, visit www.fsstechnologies.com.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com.

Contact for Lightview Capital

Laurel Vermette

[email protected]

