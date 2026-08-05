Limbach Holdings Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Limbach Holdings (LMB)

Limbach Holdings raised its full-year revenue outlook on August 4, 2026 -- and simultaneously cut full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance by roughly $12 million, citing project timing and price sensitivity. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $12 million reduction in full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance -- from $90-$94 million down to $78-$84 million -- hit Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shareholders after the close on August 4, 2026, even as the Company raised its full-year revenue guidance. Shareholders who lost money on LMB are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The profit guidance cut was attributed to project timing and price sensitivity. For the quarter, revenue grew 21.9% year over year to approximately $173.5 million, while Adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.9 million. Net income, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA each declined year over year, attributed in part to lower-margin acquired work and competitive pressures.

The investigation concerns whether the cost and pricing pressures underlying the reduced profit outlook were adequately disclosed to investors before August 4, 2026. On a March 11, 2025 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Mike McCann stated, "Whereas now, we are able to share price increases on materials with our customers." Price sensitivity was among the factors cited seventeen months later in connection with the Adjusted EBITDA reduction.

Investors who purchased Limbach Holdings shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses evaluated now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the LMB Investigation

Q: What is the LMB securities investigation about?A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell after the Company cut full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $78-$84 million from $90-$94 million on August 4, 2026, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Limbach Holdings adequately disclosed the pricing and margin pressures later cited in connection with the reduction of its full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LMB investigation?A: Investors who purchased LMB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LMB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my LMB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought LMB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP