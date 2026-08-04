LIMPID Launches Kinfora, an AI Pet Healthcare Platform Uniting Behavior Monitoring and Precision Nutrition

Now live in South Korea, Kinfora combines an AI pet camera, a health-monitoring app and veterinarian-formulated nutrition in one subscription — with U.S. market entry in preparation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIMPID Corp. announced the official launch of Kinfora, an integrated AI pet healthcare platform, in South Korea. Kinfora unifies AI behavior monitoring and precision nutrition in a single service, consolidating LIMPID's existing products — including Saladpet, Korea's leading pet nutrition app, and the Dogibogi AI camera service — into one platform. The name comes from "kin for all": care built on the belief that pets are family.

The Kinfora Cam recognizes each pet and detects meaningful behavior in real time, connecting those signals to veterinarian-formulated nutrition like Kinfora Balancer. Courtesy of LIMPID Corp.

Kinfora works as a loop. The Kinfora Cam watches for meaningful behavioral change while pet parents are away — separation anxiety, excessive barking, shifts in activity — and sends real-time alerts. The app tracks each pet's health signals and dietary history in its Monitor and Nutrition views. Kinfora Nutrition then closes the loop with products formulated by LIMPID's veterinary nutrition team: Kinfora Balancer, a premix line for home-prepared diets, and seven functional Care supplements — Gut, Skin & Coat, Urinary, Joint, Calm, Immune and Heart.

"Pet parents don't need more data — they need to know what matters and what to do about it," said Heesu Kim, CEO of LIMPID. "With Trusty Food and Dr. Trusty we built the nutrition science. Kinfora connects that science to each pet's actual daily life, so care can begin before a hospital visit is needed."

"Kinfora's camera doesn't just stream video — it understands behavior," said Ryan Kwon, CTO of LIMPID and founder of PetPeotalk, the vision-AI company LIMPID acquired in June. "That understanding is what turns nutrition from a static product into a responsive service."

Kinfora launched on July 14, 2026, alongside the company's direct store at kinfora.ai. LIMPID plans to migrate users of Saladpet and Dogibogi — a combined base built since 2020 — onto the unified platform this year.

Kinfora was designed for global expansion from day one. LIMPID has completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration for its freeze-dried manufacturing facility and is preparing Kinfora's U.S. market entry, beginning with its nutrition line.

About LIMPID

LIMPID Corp. is an AI pet healthcare company founded in 2020 by veterinarians and technology entrepreneurs. The company operates a vertically integrated stack: Saladpet, Korea's leading pet nutrition app; freeze-dried nutrition brands Trusty Food and Dr. Trusty, the world's first freeze-dried veterinary therapeutic diet; veterinary clinical-research organization LVRC, founded with Kyungpook National University's College of Veterinary Medicine; and vision-AI subsidiary PetPeotalk. LIMPID recorded 390 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and leads the largest single government R&D program in South Korea's companion-animal sector. Learn more at www.limpid.co.kr.

Media Contact

Heesu Kim, CEO — LIMPID Corp.

Tel: +82-10-5851-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE LIMPID Corp.