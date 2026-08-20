Lincoln Property Company and Strategic Value Partners Complete Redevelopment of The Bluffs at Playa Vista

500,000-sf creative office campus reimagined through extensive capital improvements, securing more than 57,000 sf in new leases

LOS ANGELES and GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), a global full-service real estate firm, and Strategic Value Partners, LLC, (together with its affiliates, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management, today announced the completed redevelopment of The Bluffs at Playa Vista ("The Bluffs"), a 500,000-sf Class A office campus in the heart of Playa Vista's live-work-play community. More than 57,000 sf in new leases were recently signed at The Bluffs ahead of the repositioning's completion, including The Honest Company's 38,240-sf headquarters relocation and Thrive Causemetics' 19,076-sf office lease.

Following a JV acquisition of The Bluffs with funds managed by SVP in 2024, Lincoln implemented extensive campus-wide capital improvements, including reimagined lobby and arrival experiences, newly introduced workplace lounges, a flexible multimedia conference center, upgraded mechanical and lighting systems, and improved building circulation. Additional enhancements included private tenant terraces, landscaped courtyards, shaded seating areas, and open-air collaboration zones that blur the indoor-outdoor line, along with landscaping upgrades such as water-efficient plantings for more sustainable and welcoming pedestrian areas.

"As one of the largest contiguous Class A offering in West Los Angeles, The Bluffs presented a compelling opportunity to reimagine a large-scale asset in a best-in-class Playa Vista location with strong fundamentals already in place," said Rob Kane, Senior Executive Vice President at Lincoln. "Through comprehensive capital improvements, we transformed the campus with a more hospitality-inspired approach centered on quality shared spaces, stronger indoor-outdoor connectivity, and a workplace experience authentic to Playa Vista's innovation-driven identity."

Located at 12121 and 12181 Bluff Creek Drive, The Bluffs is a two-building creative campus offering flexible, dual-core floor plates up to 50,000 sf, allowing for efficient planning and highly customizable workspaces tailored to individual tenant needs. Soaring 13 floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light and provide sweeping views of the surrounding neighborhood. The campus features move-in-ready, fully furnished office spaces and a comprehensive suite of amenities that include an onsite fitness center, an on-campus restaurant, tenant work lounges, and a multimedia conference and events center.

"The Bluffs generated meaningful leasing activity ahead of the redevelopment completion, reflecting early confidence in the campus vision and overall direction of the project," said Kent Handleman, Executive Vice President at Lincoln, who oversees leasing at The Bluffs. "That demand reflects a broader flight-to-quality trend across the office sector, as occupiers continue to gravitate toward high-quality creative environments that offer a compelling workplace experience."

Situated in the heart of Playa Vista, The Bluffs neighbors a multitude of dining, retail, and recreational destinations, including the 220,000-sf mixed-use complex Runway at Playa Vista located three blocks from the campus and the adjacent nine-acre Campus Central Park, which features basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts. The Bluffs also offers convenient access to the I-405, I-105, CA-90, and I-10 freeways, Los Angeles International Airport, and several of Southern California's premier beach communities.

"The Bluffs is a compelling example of what patient capital, and a leading operating partner can achieve," said Michael Ungari, Head of Real Estate at SVP. "The leasing momentum ahead of completion, including the recently signed tenants - The Honest Company and Thrive Causemetics -reflects the quality of the asset as well as the vision and execution capabilities of our long-standing partners at Lincoln to transform The Bluffs into the premier creative office destination."

In addition to serving as developer, Lincoln also acted as the construction manager throughout the redevelopment and continues to provide on-site property management for the two-building campus. Leasing at The Bluffs is led exclusively by Lincoln's Kent Handleman and Douglas Brown.

The Honest Company was represented by David Toomey, Matthew Miller, and Grant LaSpada of Cushman & Wakefield. Darren Shibuya of Mohr Partners represented Thrive Causemetics.

For more information, visit https://www.thebluffsatplayavista.com/.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages approximately $21 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $60 billion of capital, including more than $20 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai.

Media Contact:

Natalie Weiner

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SVP

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SOURCE Lincoln Property Company; Strategic Value Partners