Linganore Winecellars Announces New Drink Offerings at Sweet Escape Festival

A Sweet New Twist on Summer Drinks

MOUNT AIRY, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linganore Winecellars, pioneers of Maryland winemaking for 50 years, is proud to announce some sweet twists to their July Festival, now named the Sweet Escape Festival. This year on July 18th and 19th, 2026 the festival will blend its traditional summer energy with fresh new Wine Cocktails, served in a new Wine Cocktail Cabana. The winery also announced it will be releasing its 50-year anniversary limited release bourbon barrel aged wine series, going back to the roots of the first wines produced at Linganore.

New wine cocktails from Linganore Winecellars

Co-Owner and Vineyard Manager Eric Aellen is excited to present the new additions, saying "the Wine Cocktails Cabana is all about creating a fun, relaxed way for guests to enjoy wine. We wanted to offer something refreshing and approachable while still showcasing the quality wines that have been part of our family's story for nearly 50 years. Whether you're a longtime wine enthusiast or trying wine for the first time, the Cabana offers a new way to experience Linganore."

The seasonal offerings available for purchase in the Cabana include "Peachy Keen", a vibrant, smooth blend bursting with fresh, juicy peach flavors that offer a sophisticated nod to the nostalgic childhood confection. Guests looking for a tropical escape can indulge in "Cake by the Ocean", an instant vacation in a glass that delivers rich, creamy coconut and bright pineapple notes reminiscent of a classic piña colada. Finally, to combat the mid-summer heat, the festival will debut "The Frozen Lemon Stick", an ultra-refreshing, icy citrus cocktail inspired by the traditional country fair favorite. Perfectly paired with a full weekend of live go-go music, these festival-exclusive drinks ensure that every palate finds its perfect summer match.

"Wine doesn't have to be so traditional all the time. It can be used to create unique spritzers, cocktails, and seasonal options that showcase the wine in different ways." says Morgan Kilduff, Director of Festivals and Public Events. "The world of wine comes with a whole range of flavors – fruity to earthy, floral to spicy. By adding new ingredients, like fresh fruit nectars or a topper of bubbles, you're offering a flavorful new way to experience a familiar bottle of wine."

Beyond the new wine cocktail menu, the winery is also showcasing its commitment to innovative craftsmanship with the feature of its highly anticipated, limited-edition Bourbon Barrel Aged series. Anthony Aellen, Co-Owner and Executive Winemaker, says "our bourbon barrel aged wines harken back to our founding in 1976, when we used only fresh dumped bourbons for our wine production." A bold twist on one of the winery's legacy fruit profiles, the Bourbon Barrel Aged Blackberry Wine takes a longtime tradition and layers it with warm spice, toasted oak, and smooth vanilla derived from its time in charred barrels. The 2025 Bourbon Barrel Aged Retriever Red, a special edition off-dry red blend, balances dark berry fruit characteristics with smooth tannins and distinct oak undertones. These barrel aged selections honor the past while toasting modern innovation.

Tickets for the Sweet Escape Festival 2026 are available now via Eventbrite. As part of Linganore's commitment to its 50-year legacy, guests are encouraged to secure their spots early, as this event is a highlight of the Maryland summer.

Event Details:

July 18 & 19, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily





Linganore Winecellars, 13601 Glissans Mill Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771





Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-escape-festival-2026-linganore-winecellars-wine-music-festival-tickets-1985827152470?aff=PressRelease

About Linganore Winecellars

Founded in 1976, Linganore Winecellars is a family-owned and operated winery located in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2026, Linganore remains committed to high-quality viticulture, community engagement, and preserving the agricultural heritage of Frederick County.

SOURCE Linganore Winecellars