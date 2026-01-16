Linganore Winecellars Toasts to 50 Years of Maryland Winemaking in 2026

Maryland Vineyard Honors Half a Century with Special Events and Promotions

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Half a century ago, a vision took root in the rolling hills of Frederick County. Today, Linganore Winecellars, a pioneer of the Maryland wine industry, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th Anniversary. Founded in 1976 by Jack and Lucille Aellen, the winery has grown from a humble family farm into one of the East Coast's most iconic viticultural destinations. To honor five decades of award winning wines, their family legacy, and to show appreciation for community support, Linganore Winecellars is rolling out a year-long calendar of commemorative events and throwback offerings.

Linganore Wincellars: then vs now

Eric Aellen, second generation Co-Owner and Vineyard Manager, reflects back over the last 50 years of working on his family's vineyard, "Celebrating the 50th anniversary of our winery is deeply personal for me. I grew up on this farm, learning its rhythms, values, and stories alongside my family, and those roots have shaped who I am." He goes on to say, "Seeing the next generation—my son and my niece—step forward to carry on the winery's legacy fills me with pride and gratitude, knowing that the land, the work, and the passion we built together will continue to thrive for years to come."

Co-Owner and Executive Winemaker Anthony Aellen adds, "People look at us and say we 'own a 230-acre farm.' Well, not really. You get to be the caretaker of the land for the time you are here, and with that, you are given the responsibility to leave the land in better condition when it becomes someone else's. This has been going on for thousands of years, from generation to generation. It's really fulfilling to see what we have had the opportunity to build here, and just hope it is as successful for everyone down the line."

To kick off the golden anniversary, the Maryland winery is excited to announce these special offerings in 2026:

4th Monday of Each Month - $2 Bar Tastings: A throwback to where it all began. On the 4th Monday of each month, enjoy Linganore Winecellars' original bar tasting price: five signature wines for just $2.

Free Tour Fridays! 2PM & 4PM | 1st Friday of Every Month: Step behind the scenes with Free Tour Fridays! Starting this February, join Linganore Winecellars for a complimentary winery tour at 2PM or 4PM and discover the history & heart that goes into each bottle. Following your tour, visit the Tasting Room to purchase a Bar Tasting or a bottle of your favorite Linganore wine. Open to ages 21+ only, pre-reservation is encouraged as space is limited.

Around the Family Table: Kicking off this February, join Linganore Winecellars for intimate, bi-monthly story time sessions hosted by second-generation family members Anthony and Eric Aellen. This is your invitation to a warm, inviting afternoon best enjoyed with a glass of wine in hand, where the Aellen brothers share behind-the-scenes tales, fun winery facts, and stories from five decades of passion.

The anniversary celebration will continue to evolve throughout the year. Linganore Winecellars has big plans for its legendary festivals and other special events throughout 2026, featuring exclusive anniversary themes and limited edition releases. To stay informed on these upcoming celebrations and be the first to know about new event announcements, the winery encourages fans to join their email list at https://www.linganorewines.com/email-signup/

Linganore Winecellars is a family-owned and operated winery located in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Since 1976, the Aellen family has been committed to producing high-quality wines while fostering a welcoming atmosphere for visitors. With over 70 acres of vineyards and a diverse portfolio ranging from classic vinifera to unique fruit wines, Linganore remains a cornerstone of Maryland's rich agricultural and winemaking history.

SOURCE Linganore Winecellars