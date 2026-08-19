Veteran LinkSquares Leader Brings a Decade of Industry Experience and Revenue Growth Track Record to New Role

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares,the leading Agentic contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, proudly announces the appointment of Lyle McCutcheon-Schour as Senior Vice President of Revenue. McCutcheon-Schour has spent over a decade at LinkSquares in various customer-facing roles. Most recently, McCutcheon-Schour served as Vice President of Account Management for LinkSquares, where he led significant revenue growth.

LinkSquares Names Lyle McCutcheon-Schour SVP of Revenue to Drive Agentic CLM Growth

"Lyle was here at the beginning of LinkSquares and bleeds orange," says Bill Hewitt, CEO of LinkSquares. "Starting as a Business Development Representative ten years ago and rising through the ranks, he brings passion, knowledge, and desire to the job. His leadership will continue to fuel our success as the only fully-Agentic CLM solution available today."

LinkSquares' new agentic platform is the first of its kind. Designed to act on contracts by handling repetitive tasks automatically, the LinkSquares platform keeps legal teams in full control of review and strategic decision-making. Agents draft, redline, research and generate communications in minutes, while contract data automatically triggers workflows, tracks obligations and connects insight to execution in a single flow. Non-legal teams can use the platform within legal guardrails, accelerating deal cycles without introducing risk. And with citation-backed research, structured data and built-in governance, organizations can trust every output.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role at LinkSquares at such an exciting time in our history," said McCutcheon-Schour. "As employee #1, I've seen how our platform has delivered significant value for our customers, their businesses, and the market. I'm excited to be at the forefront of driving this next phase of strategic growth with such a dedicated and talented team."

LinkSquares has recently been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth straight year. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to growth and delivering value to customers.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets –– delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.