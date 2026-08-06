Linux Foundation Announces Key Industry Support for Linux Vendor Firmware Service

Premier members Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo and NVIDIA reinforce critical infrastructure for secure firmware updates across the Linux ecosystem

Summary

The Linux Foundation announced that Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo and NVIDIA joined the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) as Premier Members to support vendor neutral firmware update infrastructure.

The collaboration enables automated, low-level microcode and firmware updates to prevent downtime and enhance security across Linux enterprise fleets, AI clusters and GPUs.

Industry support for LVFS demonstrates alignment around shared infrastructure, ensuring Linux remains a first-class platform for developers, enterprises, and device manufacturers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced expanded industry support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with new Premier Members Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo and NVIDIA. This member expansion reinforces the importance of LVFS as critical, vendor neutral infrastructure, which enables hardware and silicon vendors to deliver secure firmware updates to Linux users through standard Linux update tools.

Linux adoption is ubiquitous across desktops, workstations, servers, AI systems and enterprise environments, so secure firmware delivery is an essential part of the hardware supply chain. Industry support for LVFS demonstrates broad alignment around maintaining shared infrastructure that helps ensure Linux remains the first-choice platform for developers, enterprises and device manufacturers. This unified approach is vital to securing specialized GPU and accelerator supply chains, preventing costly training-run downtime through automated, low-level microcode updates.

"The technologies organizations depend on every day are built on shared open infrastructure," said Jim Zemlin, CEO, Linux Foundation. "By supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service, these industry leaders are strengthening a critical part of the Linux ecosystem and ensuring users have a trusted, consistent way to keep systems secure and up to date as deployments continue to grow across enterprise and AI environments."

Firmware forms the foundation for device security, reliability and lifecycle management. LVFS provides a common mechanism for distributing firmware updates across Linux distributions, helping users and enterprise fleets avoid fragmented vendor-specific tools and manual update processes. Through integration with widely used tools including fwupd, fwupdmgr and GNOME Software, LVFS delivers a familiar and secure update experience for Linux users worldwide.

Organizations interested in participating in LVFS are encouraged to learn more and get involved at https://fwupd.org/.

Supporting Quotes

"HP has been a long-standing supporter of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and its mission to make firmware updates more accessible to Linux users. LVFS plays a critical role in supporting Linux customers by providing a secure, manageable, and reliable way to access the latest firmware releases for HP systems and peripherals. We are proud to continue supporting the growth of this important ecosystem and helping deliver a better firmware update experience."

– Michael Brinkman, Vice President of Workstation R&D, HP Inc.

"At Lenovo, we believe open collaboration is essential to delivering secure and reliable technology experiences. The Linux Vendor Firmware Service provides a trusted, vendor-neutral foundation for firmware updates across the Linux ecosystem. Our support of LVFS reflects Lenovo's ongoing commitment to Linux customers worldwide and to the open infrastructure that helps ensure long-term security, stability, and manageability."

– Tom Butler, Vice President of IDG CPC Commercial Portfolio and Product Management, Lenovo

"I am very pleased that Lenovo, Dell, HP and NVIDIA are now supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service as Premier sponsors. Millions of firmware updates are being deployed successfully every month by Linux users, with downloads continuing to increase every day. With four vendors sponsoring the project, we've successfully reached the funding target we set for ourselves last year. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved, and it means the LVFS can be sustainable for years to come."

– Richard Hughes, Project Leader, Linux Vendor Firmware Service

"Through the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), NVIDIA and our OEM partners are able to deliver a first-class update experience and rapid security responsiveness across the open source ecosystem. DGX Spark users can rely on NVIDIA for standardized, easily installed updates that seamlessly deliver new features and improvements. By supporting LVFS, we are driving consistency and simplicity at scale to ensure Linux devices remain secure and functional."

– Yuan Cao, Vice President of Software Engineering, NVIDIA

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Linux Foundation