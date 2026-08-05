Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 Schedule Champions Open Source Innovation and Marks 35 Years of Linux

Industry leaders gather to advance the open source infrastructure powering embedded systems, cloud orchestration, AI security, safety-critical applications and more

Summary

The Linux Foundation released the official agenda for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 (October 7-9 in Prague), an event that will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Linux while mobilizing global leaders to secure modern technological infrastructure.

Key event highlights include a featured conversation with Linux and Git creator Linus Torvalds, alongside session tracks exploring open AI and data, digital trust, safety-critical software, cloud native orchestration, embedded Linux, and much more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the schedule for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026, taking place in Prague, Czechia from October 7-9. This premier event unites open source technology developers, community leaders, and end users to build further innovation on top of the open source foundations of modern infrastructure.

Open source software is a force multiplier for technological sovereignty, economic efficiency, and innovation velocity. With over 40 million lines of code, Linux is a key element in open source software globally, as the largest and most famous project. This year, Linux celebrates 35 years of excellence as a codebase. Historically, open source and Linux unlocked neutrality for those facing vendor lock in, access for users unable to pay steep licensing fees, and now, unrivaled advancement in the pursuit of agentic AI.

"The world's most important technology is built in the open," said Jim Zemlin, CEO of the Linux Foundation. "Open Source Summit Europe is where developers, maintainers, and industry leaders come together to solve shared challenges and accelerate innovation."

Highlights at Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 include:

Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux and Git, in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel, Head of Ericsson Software Technology

In a highly anticipated conversation, Linus and Dirk will discuss the future of vendor-neutral collaboration, developer knowledge sharing, and the latest technological innovations driving the open source ecosystem.

Building and Securing AI Created in the Open

Open source software is critical to all levels of the AI stack, especially as agents are increasingly entrenched in modern tools. As AI agents are further embedded into core business operations, establishing clear guardrails and transparent data access is essential. This track explores proven methods for maintaining security, visibility, and repeatability across multi-agent platforms.

Session Highlight: "Just Keep Swimming: Benchmarking OSS Agent Memory on Kubernetes With OpenTelemetry" – Henrik Rexed, Cloud Native Advocate, Dynatrace

Safety-Critical Software: Reliability at the Core

As open source scales across highly regulated industries and embedded technologies like automotive and consumer electronics, the need for safe, reliable, and compliant code is paramount. This track will explore critical advancements, frameworks, and shared standards required to build software that operates safely in high-stakes environments – such as trusted identities in cryptography, Akrites for secure code, and SBOMs for CRA readiness.

Session Highlight: "ORBIT Launchpad: Building the Due Diligence Bridge Between Manufacturers and Open Source" – Nicole Bates-Callaghan, Principal Technical Program Manager, Microsoft and Sarah Evans, Distinguished Engineer, Dell Technologies

Cloud and Orchestration: Powering Scalable Innovation

Cloud native technologies are vital in delivering the scalability and operational efficiency required to support agentic environments. A fortified, cloud native foundation is exactly what allows companies to confidently transition their AI initiatives from lab experiments into profitable, enterprise-grade solutions.

Session Highlight: "Beyond Immutable Machines – Introducing Cluster API In-Place Updates" – Lennart Jern, Senior Developer, Ericsson Software Technology

Embedded Linux Conference: Advancing Next-Generation Embedded Systems

As embedded systems scale across automotive, aerospace, industrial IoT, and consumer electronics, developers face increasing demands for real-time performance, functional safety compliance, and secure supply chains. Embedded Linux and Zephyr RTOS have become critical to meeting these demands while maintaining the agility and transparency that open source provides. This track explores proven approaches to building reliable, compliant embedded systems that perform at scale.

Session Highlight: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Yocto Project Reference Containers" – Tim Orling, Principal Software Engineer, Konsulko Group

Registration

Registration for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 and its co-located events is open. Discounted registration is available for academics, government employees, hobbyists and small businesses. To learn more about registering, as well as scholarship and travel fund opportunities, see the full details here. To request a press pass, contact [email protected].

Event Sponsors

Thank you to the sponsors who help make Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 possible, including:

Diamond Sponsors: AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, openKylin, Valkey

AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, openKylin, Valkey Platinum Sponsors: openEuler, OpenSearch, Red Hat

openEuler, OpenSearch, Red Hat Gold Sponsors: Civil Infrastructure Platform, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Coder, Dynatrace, Ericsson, Hitachi, LavinMQ, Texas Instruments

Civil Infrastructure Platform, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Coder, Dynatrace, Ericsson, Hitachi, LavinMQ, Texas Instruments Silver Sponsors: Analog Devices, Arm, Dronecode Foundation, Edera, Enabling Linux in Safety Applications (ELISA) Project, Framework, Microchip Technology, Minimus, NXP Semiconductors, Percona, PwC, ReversingLabs, Zephyr Project

For information on becoming an event sponsor, see here.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation