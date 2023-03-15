Liposomal products market size is set to grow by USD 3,183.63 million from 2022-2027; The rising incidence of fungal disorders will boost the market- Technavio

Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liposomal products market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,183.63 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the increasing incidence of fungal disorders, the growing prevalence of cancer cases, and side effects associated with cancer treatment. However, late diagnosis and poor survival of patients with cancer may impede market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Key factor driving market growth
- The rising incidence of fungal disorders is notably driving the liposomal drugs market growth.
- Liposomal products work by either killing fungal cells or preventing the growth and reproduction of fungal cells.
- The prevalence of fungal infection is growing due to a rise in the geriatric population, who are at high risk of fungal infections due to low immunity.
- Furthermore, with the increase in chronic diseases, the number of immune-suppressed patients is rising, which increases the susceptibility to fungal infections. Additionally, most fungal infections can lead to chronic infections if not treated properly.
- Therefore, the increase in the incidence of fungal infections such as Candida infections is a major factor driving the growth of the market.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Global Liposomal Products Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (cancer, fungal infections, pain management, viral vaccines, and photodynamic therapy), and type (branded and generic).
- The market share growth of the cancer segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period. Liposomal products are increasingly being used in cancer therapy. Advances in the development of liposomal vesicles have achieved both targeted drug delivery and controlled drug release. This property of liposomes is very useful in cancer therapy. Hence, increasing cancer diagnosis cases will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global liposomal products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global liposomal products market.
- North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Cancer is one of the most common chronic diseases in the US. With the growing incidences of cancer, vendors are expected to invest in extensive research to develop effective drugs for the treatment of several cancers. Due to multiple side effects associated with anti-cancer drugs, the demand for liposomal products in this region is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Global Liposomal Products Market – Market Dynamic
Leading trends influencing the market
- The rising adoption of quality by design (QbD) over traditional processes is the primary trend in the market.
- The introduction of rational-based approaches such as QbD rather than empirical and simulation-based approaches has contributed to streamlined processes. It is expected to witness a high adoption rate during the forecast period.
- The adoption of QbD into the manufacturing process will likely contribute to quality, gradation, and consistency in the supply of excipients, leading to improved end products or pharmaceuticals. Hence, the growing adoption of QbD will further boost market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Late diagnosis and poor survival rate of patients with cancer is the major challenge impeding the market growth.
- According to the NHS, almost half of UK cancer patients are diagnosed at a later stage.
- When cancer reaches the terminal stage, it becomes difficult to treat with drug therapy, and leads to surgical treatments.
- Therefore, delayed diagnosis and poor survival rates associated with cancer limit the use of liposomal products and increase cancer-related mortality. Therefore, such factors may hinder the growth of the liposomal drugs market during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Liposomal Products Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liposomal products market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the liposomal products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the liposomal products market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liposomal products market vendors
|
Liposomal Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,183.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.8
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acthera Therapeutics AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., Galen Ltd., GENFIT SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Innocan Pharma Corp. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Leadiant Biosciences Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., Liposoma B.V., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nanovex Biotechnologies SL, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Vascular Biosciences, and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article