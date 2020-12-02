Lisa Martinez Joins Growing FamilyWealth Team As Investment Adviser Representative

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services firm FamilyWealth announced the appointment of Lisa Martinez as an Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) under the supervision of the Lake Mary, FL branch office.

FamilyWealth

"We are very excited to have Lisa begin her journey with FamilyWealth. Ms. Martinez brings 15 plus years of experience in the financial services industry, has spent her entire career in the fixed life and annuity industry, and is expanding her practice to offer investment advisory services to her clients. She lives in Littleton, CO and we are excited to partner with her to build her business," said Bill Oakley, Vice President and Branch Manager at FamilyWealth.

Ms. Martinez has built her career centered on creating strong relationships throughout the financial industry in order to deliver meaningful service and value to her clients. She has learned from some of the top advisors in the country and will enjoy the support and resources available from the team at FamilyWealth.

About FamilyWealth

FamilyWealth offers numerous financial services and technology solutions to advisers and firms nationwide. FamilyWealth has created a digital WealthTech ecosystem that brings together a suite of tools, including CRM, Analytics, Unified Managed Household Accounts, Digital Account Opening, Asset Management, Proposal Generation, and Compliance into a customizable Adviser portal, called Adviser View.

FamilyWealth Advisers, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser headquartered in Denver, CO providing service to individuals and corporate clients nationwide. FamilyWealth Asset Management, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser headquartered in Dallas, TX providing portfolio management and other financial services to clients and investment advisers. familywealth.us

If you would like additional information, please contact John Alvarez at (214) 624-1022 or [email protected].

