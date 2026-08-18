Little Caesars Joins Syracuse Plaza as Dollar Tree, Champions Martial Arts Renew; ABS Management's Yechiel Rivlin Oversees Leasing

New restaurant opening and two tenant renewals add momentum at ABS Management's 4119 West Genesee Street in Camillus, New York

CAMILLUS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syracuse Plaza is adding Little Caesars Pizza while Dollar Tree and Champions Martial Arts have renewed their leases at the shopping center located at 4119 West Genesee Street in Camillus, New York, marking a combination of new leasing activity and tenant retention at the Syracuse-area retail property.

The leasing activity was overseen by Yechiel Rivlin, President of ABS Management & Development Corp., which manages the property on behalf of 4119 Syracuse Holding LLC.

Little Caesars is joining the center in the former Subway space, bringing another nationally recognized restaurant brand to the property. Dollar Tree has renewed its commitment to the shopping center, while Champions Martial Arts has also extended its tenancy.

The combination of a new national tenant and renewals from existing businesses reflects a leasing strategy focused on both attracting new concepts and retaining established operators.

"A strong shopping center needs both continuity and evolution," said Yechiel Rivlin. "It's meaningful when existing tenants choose to renew because that reflects confidence in the property, and adding a recognizable new business like Little Caesars brings additional energy and another reason for customers to visit the center."

Syracuse Plaza is positioned along West Genesee Street, an established commercial corridor serving Camillus and neighboring communities in the greater Syracuse market. The property benefits from access to a substantial surrounding residential base and a mix of retail, dining and service-oriented businesses.

Dollar Tree's renewal maintains an established value-oriented retail presence at the center, while Champions Martial Arts will continue offering martial arts and fitness programming to families in the surrounding community.

The addition of Little Caesars expands the property's food-service offering and fills the space formerly occupied by Subway. Restaurant tenants can also contribute to additional customer visits throughout different parts of the day, complementing neighboring retailers and service businesses.

For ABS Management, the activity at Syracuse Plaza reflects the importance of balancing tenant retention with strategic new leasing.

"Commercial real estate ownership is about more than filling available space," Rivlin said. "The goal is to build a tenant mix that works for the property and the community while creating an environment where good businesses want to stay and new businesses see an opportunity to grow."

ABS Management & Development Corp. focuses on proactive property management, communication with tenants and long-term planning across its commercial real estate portfolio. The company continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance Syracuse Plaza while maintaining the accessibility and tenant mix that have helped establish the property within the Camillus retail market.

With Dollar Tree and Champions Martial Arts extending their commitments and Little Caesars joining the center, Syracuse Plaza enters its next phase with a combination of established tenants and new retail activity.

About Yechiel Rivlin

Yechiel Rivlin is President of ABS Management & Development Corp. and is involved in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties across the United States. His approach emphasizes long-term ownership, disciplined investment, strategic leasing, responsive property management and lasting tenant relationships.

About ABS Management & Development Corp.

ABS Management & Development Corp. owns and manages commercial real estate properties across the United States. The New Jersey based company focuses on long-term ownership, proactive property management, strategic leasing and strengthening the properties and communities in which it operates.

ABSMGT.com

SOURCE ABSMgt