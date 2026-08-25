Live Voice translation is the AI Americans want most, ahead of email drafting and meeting notes, new DeepL research finds

New DeepL research finds real-time conversation translation is the #1 AI tool Americans say would be most personally useful, chosen by 42% – more than 4x the share who picked AI meeting summaries (10%).

59% of business leaders say the conversations that matter most happen outside scheduled meetings, where transcripts and summaries can't follow

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, finds that real-time conversation translation tops the list of AI tools Americans say would be most useful to them. Forty-two percent chose AI that translates live conversations in real time, more than 4x those who chose meeting summaries (10%), followed by document search (9%), writing emails (9%) and creating presentations or content (8%). Business leaders see the same opportunity, with 43% saying live speech translation would create more business value than AI that summarizes meetings afterward (30%). These findings come from two new surveys commissioned by DeepL and conducted by Censuswide from June 23-30 2026 among 2,000 business decision makers at US-based global companies and 2,000 US general consumers.

Many US companies already work across languages every day, but most aren't equipped to do this live. Nearly all business leaders surveyed (96%) say real-time multilingual communication is important or critical to their company's growth, with 65% operating across four or more languages. But just 21% say their company can effectively support it in live conversations. That matters, because 59% say their most important conversations often happen outside formal, scheduled meetings, where transcripts and summaries are of little help.

This gap has real consequences. Sixty-one percent of Americans say they have nodded along, smiled or pretended to understand during a conversation because of a language barrier, and 42% have agreed to something they did not fully understand. Twenty-two percent of business leaders say people simply pretend to understand when language gaps arise, while 32% acknowledge that their organizations "assume people understood more often than we verify."

"Language runs through everything we do, including how we work with each other, with customers and with partners. When people can't communicate with one another, it comes with costs we don't always notice immediately but that can have detrimental impact on the way work gets done - whether that's valuable ideas going unshared and people holding back, or critical context being missed," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "Our latest research shows that this is an everyday reality even for US companies, with 65% working across four or more languages and just 21% equipped to actually support multilingual communication in real time. Voice AI translation can close this gap so that employees, customers and partners can communicate naturally, in their first language without losing any meaning or connection."

The AI Americans want is a live translator for real-time conversations

Real-time conversation translation was the top choice of AI tool among Americans, at 42% – more than four times the share who chose AI meeting summaries (10%).

43% of business decision makers say live speech translation would create more business value than AI that summarizes meetings afterward (30%).

59% of leaders say important business conversations always or often happen outside formal, scheduled meetings, where transcripts, captions and AI summaries can't follow.

Existing translation tools aren't earning trust: 51% of Americans who have used a translation app, chatbot, earbuds or captions in a live conversation have had them fail, most often through lag (29%) or mistranslating something important (27%). 25% say it made the interaction more awkward, and 22% stopped using the tool.

67% agree that typing into a translation app can kill the emotion, humor or human connection of a conversation. 45% say speaking normally while hearing translated speech in real time would feel most natural, double the share who chose a human interpreter (22%) and more than three times typing into an app (13%).

People are working around the problem, not solving it

61% of Americans have nodded along, smiled, or pretended to understand during a live conversation because of a language barrier.

42% have agreed to something they didn't fully understand. Of those, 36% agreed to a work task, 26% to a purchase or service agreement, 18% to a legal, financial or insurance matter, and 15% to a medical instruction or treatment detail.

54% have changed what they wanted to say because translating felt too hard. Of those, 42% held back a question, 30% an important detail, 28% a work idea or professional opinion, and 20% humor or a joke.

Companies handle it the same way. Asked how they actually manage language gaps, 27% of leaders rely on assuming people understood enough, 23% assume understanding unless something goes wrong, and 22% say people simply pretend.

This is now a workplace problem as much as a travel one. Asked where they feel most stuck, Americans named work and travel equally, at 29% each.

Most companies are multilingual on paper and English-only in practice

96% of business leaders say real-time multilingual communication is critical or important to their company's growth, but only 21% say their company can support it in live conversation.

65% operate across four or more languages. 13% translate documents only, and 7% have no approach at all.

67% say their company defaults to English always or often, even when not everyone is strongest in it, rising to 83% of the C-suite.

The cost is measurable: 32% have lost or delayed a customer support resolution because of a language misunderstanding, 28% a customer relationship, and 15% an actual deal.

Leaders rate safety instructions and frontline operations as the most dangerous setting for a live misunderstanding (27%), ahead of legal, executive and M&A conversations (20–23%).

Fluency often gets mistaken for ability

71% of Americans say people are judged as less capable because they are less fluent, less polished, or have an accent when speaking English.

67% of business decision makers say companies mistake English fluency for confidence, authority or leadership ability. 79% agree the best English speaker usually has the most influence in global business conversations, rising to 86% of the C-suite.

56% of Americans have watched someone's idea get overlooked, then taken seriously when someone with stronger English repeated it. Of those, 38% saw it happen in a work meeting.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide between June 23-30, 2026 across two sample groups: 2,000 business decision makers (aged 29+) at US-based global companies with over 500 employees that trade with non-English-speaking countries; and 2,000 US general consumers (aged 18+).Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI company building the language infrastructure that powers global business. More than 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals use DeepL's Language AI platform to communicate globally, collaborate and operate across languages in real time. By combining breakthrough AI models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, DeepL enables organizations to work seamlessly across markets and cultures. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has more than 900 employees and is backed by leading investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. Learn more at www.deepl.com.

SOURCE DeepL