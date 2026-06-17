DeepL expands into Silicon Valley, adds Mixhalo team and technology to accelerate Voice AI at scale

DeepL is bringing its real-time voice translation capabilities from meetings to the big stage with Mixhalo's ultra-low latency audio technology – trusted by MLB, NASCAR, T-Mobile, Verizon and more

Marks the opening of DeepL's first office in San Francisco, accelerating momentum in its fastest-growing market where nearly 50% of US Fortune 500 are users

COLOGNE, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global leader in Language AI, today announced that the team and technology behind Mixhalo, the San Francisco-based platform for real-time, ultra-low latency audio, have joined DeepL. The investment expands the capabilities of DeepL Voice, the company's real-time AI voice translation solution, to include larger and more complex environments where speed, clarity, and reliability are critical, including major events, conferences, customer support and business workflows.

DeepL Voice already leads the category in real-time voice translation for spoken conversations - from virtual meetings to in-person interactions- far outperforming Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet on accuracy, fluency, and reliability with a 96.4/100 quality score and a 4% fail rate versus a 17% market average (2026 independent Slator assessment). With Mixhalo's team and technology now part of DeepL, the company is integrating ultra-low-latency audio infrastructure into DeepL Voice to support live, large-scale environments. This enables translated speech and captions to reach audiences clearly and instantly, from smaller live settings to tens of thousands of attendees, while preserving the pace and natural fluency of live speech.

"DeepL Voice is already changing how people and businesses work across languages every day, and the Mixhalo team and technology let us bring this to even larger, more complex settings," said Jarek Kutylowski, Founder and CEO, DeepL. "The team has solved one of the hardest problems in live audio, which is delivering high-fidelity sound to thousands of people at once with basically zero latency. Together, we're building the real-time Language AI layer for communication, so people can understand each other naturally wherever they are interacting, whether that's in team meetings, customer calls or even major international events."

Founded in 2016 by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger, violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, and technologist Vik Singh, Mixhalo was built to reimagine how people experience live sound. Its platform delivers high-fidelity, synchronized audio to thousands of listeners simultaneously with extremely low latency, and has powered live audio across major sports, entertainment, and brand experience. Its work spans the MLB, NASCAR, EQUINOX, Verizon, T-Mobile, the Sacramento Kings, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, and TSX; leading global events and conferences including the CES, Mobile World Congress, Salesforce's flagship conferences, the Databricks AI Summit, and Microsoft AI Tour Paris; as well as concerts and residencies for artists including Metallica, Aerosmith, Sting and Charlie Puth.

"We launched Mixhalo to deliver the best quality audio to live audiences at any size, all within 20 milliseconds. As we expanded into real-time translation, the hardest part was finding technology that could keep up with live speech without compromising quality," said Vik Singh, Co-Founder, Mixhalo. "After testing technology from nearly all of the leading providers, DeepL was the only one that could deliver accurate translations at the speed we needed to achieve real fluency. We've already seen what this combination can do in real-world settings, and by joining DeepL, we can now bring this experience to even more audiences and customers globally."

DeepL and Mixhalo have already brought their combined technology to market, with the DeepL Voice API powering real-time translation across Mixhalo's live-audio platform. The teams are also piloting customer support use cases through integrations like Amazon Connect.

"Voice AI is ultimately a fight for latency, quality, and real-world reliability," said Sebastian Enderlein, CTO, DeepL. "The Mixhalo team has deep experience bringing APIs and audio infrastructure into live environments where there is no room for delay or failure. That expertise is incredibly valuable as we continue to scale DeepL Voice, and their presence in San Francisco brings us even closer to the customers, partners, and developer ecosystem shaping the next generation of AI products."

The announcement also marks the opening of DeepL's first San Francisco office, strengthening its footprint in the US, the company's fastest-growing market. DeepL's US customer base already includes NVIDIA, Cisco, and Nasdaq, and nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 are DeepL users.

Audiences will be able to experience this technology in action at GITEX Europe 2026 at the end of June, where DeepL will serve as the official translation partner, powering live German-to-English captions on the main stage. DeepL will also showcase its next-generation Voice AI capabilities live at upcoming US events including Databricks Data + AI Summit, Esri User Conference, and Salesforce Dreamforce.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI company building the language infrastructure that powers global business. More than 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals use DeepL's Language AI platform to communicate globally, collaborate and operate across languages in real time. By combining breakthrough AI models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, DeepL enables organizations to work seamlessly across markets and cultures. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has more than 900 employees and is backed by leading investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. Learn more at www.deepl.com.

SOURCE DeepL