LiveU Delivers Record-Breaking LIQ and Cloud Service Deployment for World Football Championship 2026

LiveU deploys a record number of 5G and LIQ field units, powering multi-nation remote cloud production workflows across the US, Mexico, and Canada

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the pioneer in IP-video transmission and cloud-based remote production, today announced it has set historic performance records during the 2026 World Football Championship. Spanning six weeks, 16 stadiums in three host nations, and 104 matches, the operation represents the largest and most complex broadcast footprint in LiveU's history. LiveU served as the IP backbone and remote cloud production (REMI) ecosystem for a significant share of non–rights and unilateral coverage across Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

LiveU at the World Football Championship 2026.

To meet this unprecedented demand, broadcasters, production houses, football federations, and digital content creators – including independent creators and IRL streamers covering the event on their own channels – as well as public safety institutions, deployed a record 1,700 portable field units. The operation supported 31,000 live transmissions and 17,000 broadcast hours for customers in 45 countries, representing 695TB of data.

Coverage spanned pre-match briefings, official training sessions, press conferences, in-stadium editorial positions, fan zones, team hotels and IRL creator streams from city centers and public viewing areas. Leading broadcasters also deployed LiveU technology across additional camera positions to capture unilateral feeds for richer multi-angle coverage. The range reflects a fundamental shift in how broadcasters of all sizes and independent creators are now building distributed, IP-first workflows around a major tournament.

The multi-site broadcast effort was anchored by the company's LU800 multi-camera field unit and intelligent production unit, LU900Q – both powered by the smart routing capabilities of LiveU IQ (LIQ) AI-driven connectivity technology. The combination enabled ultra-low-latency, 4K-ready content to be delivered directly to millions of viewers worldwide.

"The sheer scale of this cross-border deployment reflects a joint collaboration with our global customers and partners to push the boundaries of live sports productions," said Gideon Gilboa, Chief Business Officer and GM Americas at LiveU. "We didn't just supply equipment; we worked in partnership with our customers in advance to design and refine workflows to meet their operational needs and budgets. By shifting heavy infrastructure to the cloud, our customers could expand their tournament footprint, capture more angles, and maximize ROI without compromising on broadcast quality. LIQ and the LU900Q both demonstrated LiveU's focus on robust, high-performance field connectivity, helping broadcasters maintain reliable live transmissions in demanding sports production environments."

As one of Colombia's leading television news organizations, Noticias Caracol relied on LiveU's IP-video technology to help ensure viewers received timely, uninterrupted coverage throughout the event. Mauro Milano, sports anchor for Noticias Caracol, shared his experience using the LiveU LU800 to deliver live broadcasts from host cities in Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and New York/New Jersey.

"Dependable connectivity is essential for uninterrupted television coverage," said Milano. "The LU800 worked perfectly everywhere in the country. We haven't had a single problem."

Built on the LU800 and LIQ

The tournament's field coverage relied predominantly on LiveU's LU800 portable field units running LiveU IQ (LIQ™), LiveU's intelligent

connectivity solution that analyzes real-time and historical network data to optimize every transmission. LIQ dynamically prioritized and load-balanced cellular connections through predictive network analysis – critical resiliency in crowded stadium environments.

On average, broadcasters leveraging LIQ during the tournament achieved up to 35% higher average bitrates and maintained near-zero packet loss, even within those highly congested environments. LIQ's performance in the US market made a measurable difference for broadcasters operating across multiple cities and time zones. LIQ was complemented by LiveU Mobile Data, LiveU's cellular connectivity offering, connecting teams to multiple networks. All LiveU rental units came with Mobile Data as default, saving international teams from the hassle of sourcing local SIM cards in the US.

"When it was announced that Boston would be a host city, we knew this event would be massive," said Adam Liberatore, Chief Photographer, WFXT Boston 25 News. "As rights holders, we immediately planned for a collaboration with LiveU to assist with giving us the bandwidth necessary to put on a flawless in-stadium newscast. The LU800 helped turn this platform into a mobile newsroom with one unit handling up to four video sources. The LU800 and LIQ connectivity helped our lean production crew make this global event memorable for our viewers."

Centralizing the Feed, Localizing the Story: The LiveU EcoSystem

Field transmission was only half of the story. Broadcasters heavily relied on the LiveU EcoSystem, a unified suite of cloud-native tools spanning the entire live production workflow, to execute sophisticated REMI workflows without sending massive, expensive production trucks to every venue. LiveU Central gave operations teams a single point of visibility across every unit in the field. LiveU Ingest automated file-based recording and metadata tagging for rapid highlights and LiveU Nexus handled ingest, conversion, and distribution of live streams from traditional encoders to social media. LiveU Matrix routed live camera feeds to global newsrooms, production hubs, and distribution partners.

With deployments built around remote production, it reduced the need for massive on-site crews, for example cutting travelling headcount by around 40%.

A Cross-Border Operation of Unprecedented Scale

The team was on the ground in all key locations. When urgent deployments arose, LiveU teams bypassed shipping entirely -- hand-delivering equipment directly to stadiums and production hubs to keep broadcasters on air. LiveU's partnership with One Media was central to managing that complexity in Mexico, where close to 200 systems were coordinated, staged, and tested more than a month before the opening match. The guiding principle was simple: the operational complexity was LiveU's to absorb, not the customers. Every client – whether running a full REMI workflow from their home country or streaming from a pop-up fan zone position – could focus entirely on editorial output.

"The 2026 World Football Championship was a true proving ground for modern sports broadcasting, demanding unmatched logistical agility and flawless network resilience," added Gilboa. "By combining our purpose-built hardware, open architecture, and global footprint with AI-driven cloud orchestration, we showed that broadcasters don't need a heavy physical presence on-site to deliver world-class coverage. We're already deep in preparations for 2030 – Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and Uruguay present an even greater logistical challenge, and we intend to meet it the same way."

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ™), which leverages AI–driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions – streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Designed for digital–first and cloud–based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

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SOURCE LiveU