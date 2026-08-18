Livi®, the First FDA-Cleared After-Sex Absorption Device, Is Now Available

Doctor-created Livi addresses a long-overlooked need in post-sex intimate health, available exclusively at MyLivi.com.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiviWell Inc. today announced that Livi®, the first FDA-cleared device designed to absorb semen and other vaginal discharge after intercourse, is now available exclusively at MyLivi.com for $13.99.

Created to address a common yet rarely discussed aspect of women's intimate health, Livi offers a simple, discreet solution for managing post-sex fluids that can contribute to lingering discharge and odor, including those associated with temporary pH changes following semen exposure.

LiviWell

Founded by former Pfizer innovation executive Dan Seewald and board-certified urogynecologist Dr. Michael Ingber, LiviWell combines decades of healthcare and clinical expertise, introducing a new category of science-backed post-sex care designed to help women take control of their vaginal health.

The company's progress has been supported by anchor investor Atlantic Health whose partnership has supplied valuable financial and research resources, enabling LiviWell to advance through critical development milestones and regulatory submission.

"For far too long, women have been expected to simply accept common post-sex symptoms like odor and discharge," said Dawn Halkuff, Chief Executive Officer of LiviWell. "Bringing these everyday realities into the conversation is an important part of advancing women's intimate health."

Co-Founder Dan Seewald added, "Meaningful innovation starts with listening. Conversations with women revealed a clear need for a medical solution designed specifically for post-sex care, and we're incredibly excited to finally make Livi available nationwide."

Livi was co-developed with Dr. Michael Ingber, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of LiviWell, who saw the need firsthand in clinical practice. "Women have long shared frustrations around post-sex leakage and discomfort, yet there has never been a product specifically designed to address it. Livi offers a simple, discreet option that fits naturally into a woman's post-intimacy routine."

Livi is inserted vaginally using a familiar tampon-style applicator to absorb semen and other vaginal discharge after intercourse before being removed and discarded. The product is intended for single use and should be used according to the Instructions for Use.

Livi is available beginning August 18, 2026, exclusively at www.MyLivi.com.

About LiviWell

LiviWell is a women's health company based in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, dedicated to developing innovative solutions for women's intimate health and wellness. The company combines cutting-edge technology with rigorous clinical validation to bring transformative products to market. For more information, visit www.MyLivi.com.

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SOURCE LiviWell