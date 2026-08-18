LJM Partners with Clearview Capital to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

New investment supports continued expansion of LJM's technology, analytics and strategic shipping advisory services

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LJM, a technology-enabled parcel shipping advisory and management company, today announced a strategic partnership with Clearview Capital, a private investment firm. The transaction, which closed May 6, 2026, brings additional resources to support LJM's continued growth while preserving the expertise and high-touch service model that clients rely on today.

For LJM clients, the partnership will maintain continuity in day-to-day service while enabling increased investment in the company's technology, analytics and advisory capabilities. LJM plans to accelerate investment in its Parcel Intelligence Platform™, scale its advanced analytics and service offerings, and expand its Executive Shipping Advisory to support holistic, integrated shipping strategies for its largest clients.

The partnership arrives at a time when parcel shipping is becoming an increasingly strategic expense for businesses. In Boston Consulting Group's 2025 Parcel Study, 90% of shippers indicated that reducing parcel delivery costs is a core challenge in managing parcel logistics.

UPS and FedEx are increasingly prioritizing value and margin over volume, while dynamic pricing, more frequent rate changes and expanding accessorial charges are making parcel costs harder to predict and manage. For shippers, these changes make data-driven carrier negotiations, service optimization and network strategy increasingly important.

"This is about building on what already works," said Ken Wood, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at LJM. "Our clients will continue receiving the same hands-on expertise they expect from LJM. What changes is our ability to invest more aggressively in the technology, data and capabilities behind that service. Parcel shipping is becoming more complex every year, and this partnership gives us additional resources to help clients see their costs more clearly, make better-informed decisions and manage shipping as an integrated component of their broader business strategy."

LJM combines proprietary technology and robust parcel data with deep carrier-side expertise to help businesses manage and reduce parcel spend. Its services span carrier contract negotiation and ongoing rate optimization, parcel analytics, invoice audit and recovery, and strategic shipping advisory. LJM's Parcel Intelligence Platform™ provides centralized access to shipping and spend data, shipment-level reporting, alerts and cost-trend analysis, giving businesses greater visibility into parcel performance and the ability to continuously optimize shipping costs and strategy.

Over more than two decades, LJM has built its business around measurable client outcomes and a high-touch approach to parcel management. Today, the company serves more than 1,500 businesses and has processed more than 5.5 billion parcels, combining technology with experienced parcel professionals to help shippers navigate increasingly complex carrier pricing and operating environments.

"What stood out to us about LJM is the consistency and quality with which the company delivers measurable, valuable outcomes to its clients," said Geoff Faux, Partner of Clearview Capital. "In an environment where parcel shipping costs remain a significant and increasing expense for businesses, LJM has developed a highly differentiated platform and a proven ability to generate tangible savings for its clients. These attributes position LJM well for its next phase of growth, and we are excited to support the team as they continue to expand the company's capabilities and build on that success."

About LJM

LJM is a technology-enabled parcel shipping advisory and management company that helps businesses understand, manage and reduce parcel spend. Combining the Parcel Intelligence Platform™, advanced analytics and deep carrier-side expertise, LJM provides carrier contract negotiation and ongoing rate optimization, parcel analytics, audit and recovery, and executive shipping advisory services. LJM serves more than 1,500 businesses and has processed more than 5.5 billion parcels.

Learn more at myljm.com.

About Clearview Capital

Clearview Capital is a private investment firm founded in 1999, focused on acquiring and recapitalizing lower middle-market companies in North America. The firm has completed more than 150 transactions across diverse industries and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with additional offices in California and Tennessee.

SOURCE LJM