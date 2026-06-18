LMU Names Vini Bhargava as Vice President for Facilities Management and Planning

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University today announced the appointment of Vini Bhargava, an exceptional facilities leader whose career spans higher education, technology, real estate, and public-sector environments, as vice president for Facilities Management and Planning, effective July 27.

Vini Bhargava will join Loyola Marymount University as vice president for Facilities Management and Planning, effective July 27.

Bhargava brings a breadth of perspective and extensive experience leading transformational projects while building strong relationships across complex organizations. She served most recently as associate vice president for planning, real estate, and facilities at Northeastern University's Oakland campus, overseeing planning, operations, capital programs, sustainability, utilities and engineering, facilities maintenance, environmental planning, and real estate development across a 135-acre, 67-building campus.

"Vini Bhargava's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for LMU Facilities Management and Planning, which is evolving to reflect a broader and more integrated vision for how we ideate and develop the university campus of the future to support faculty and students for decades to come," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Kiralla. "She brings deep experience in planning, facilities, and capital development, but just as importantly, understands that successful facilities organizations are ultimately people organizations. They succeed through trust, communication, responsiveness, partnership, accountability, and service."

Prior to Northeastern, Bhargava held leadership roles at Google, UC Berkeley, and the University of California Office of the President, where she led complex planning, infrastructure, sustainability, capital development, and seismic resilience initiatives at an extraordinary scale.

"I am honored to join LMU at such an important moment in its evolution. Educational institutions are changing rapidly in response to tech-driven upheaval in societal values, and I am thrilled to be part of a community so deeply centered on human development," Bhargava said. "As a driver of planning and strategy, I am energized by the visionary future we will co-create with colleagues in the LMU ecosystem. While buildings and infrastructure matter, our work is ultimately about people — creating environments where students, faculty, and staff can thrive."

Bhargava earned her master's degree in Construction Engineering and Management from Illinois Institute of Technology, her bachelor's degree in Architecture from the Birla Institute of Technology, and a certificate in commercial real estate from Cornell University. She is a LEED-Accredited Professional and a Certified Project Management Professional.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University