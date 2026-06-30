The World Comes to L.A.: Three Conferences Convene Global Leaders at LMU to Shape the Future of Business and Cross-Sector Innovation

Weeklong series of conferences brings international business, academic, government, and faith leaders to Los Angeles during a defining moment on the global stage

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles takes on an increasingly prominent role on the world stage, Loyola Marymount University's College of Business Administration will host "The World Comes to L.A.," a weeklong international conference series bringing together global leaders from business, higher education, government, and civil society to explore solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration will host "The World Comes to L.A." July 12-18, 2026. The weeklong international conference series will bring together global leaders from business, higher education, government, and civil society to explore solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Held July 12-18, 2026, The World Comes to L.A. features three complementary events: the 31st annual International Association of Jesuit Business Schools (IAJBS) World Forum and 2026 Colleagues in Jesuit Business Education (CJBE) Annual Meeting; The Convening: Tri-Sector Innovation; and Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) North America Chapter Biennial Meeting. Together, the events will convene more than 250 academic leaders, business executives, government officials, faith leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and changemakers to examine the future of ethical leadership, sustainability, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

The gathering comes at a pivotal moment for Los Angeles as the city welcomes visitors from around the world during the FIFA World Cup and prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games – reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, culture, and international collaboration.

A signature event of LMU College of Business Administration's centennial celebration, CBA at 100, "The World Comes to L.A." aligns with the college's mission to develop leaders who use business as a force for good while exploring the opportunities and challenges that will define the next century.

"At a time when organizations are grappling with complex social, economic, and environmental challenges, the need for principled, collaborative, cross-sector leadership has never been greater," said LMU College of Business Administration Dean Dayle Smith, Ph.D. "'The World Comes to L.A.' reflects our longstanding belief that business has both the opportunity and the responsibility to advance the common good. This week is about bringing leaders together to create opportunities for meaningful dialogue, stronger partnerships, and collaborative solutions that transcend sectors and borders."

The week will open with a Mass at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, presided over by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, who has shaped the Catholic Church's engagement with global social, economic, and environmental challenges through sustained dialogue with scholars, policymakers, and institutions worldwide. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at the closing Mass at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

The week's three conferences include:

31st annual International Association of Jesuit Business Schools (IAJBS) World Forum and 2026 Colleagues in Jesuit Business Education (CJBE) Annual Meeting (July 12-15): A joint gathering of deans, directors, administrators, and faculty from Jesuit business schools worldwide to discuss shared challenges, emerging opportunities, and the evolving role of business education. Featuring a keynote address by Cardinal Turkson, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, and a special track on Integral Ecology.

The Convening: Tri-Sector Innovation (July 16): Presented by LMU, World Trade Center Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, this one-day summit brings together leaders from business, government, higher education, and nonprofits to discuss shared challenges related to sustainability and develop cross-sector solutions for healthcare, workforce development, and sustainable cities. Featured speakers include Jens Molbak, founder of NewImpact; Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan; and Maria Salinas, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) North America Chapter Biennial Meeting (July 17-18): Educators and institutional stakeholders will examine emerging trends in responsible management education while exploring how the PRME principles can foster stronger networks, inspire innovation, and cultivate global citizenship.

All conference events will be held on LMU's Westchester campus, while off-site excursions will take attendees to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, and to Grand Central Market and Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles.

"The World Comes to L.A." is made possible through the generous support of IRS Demo, D.K. Kim Foundation, L.A. Care Health Plan, United Airlines, King's Hawaiian, The Toothaker Family, The Spyra Family, Global Academic Ventures, Transamerica, and Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City.

About LMU College of Business Administration

For a century, LMU College of Business Administration has built a national reputation for developing impactful leaders and bold innovators. CBA is known for its top-ranked programs, academic rigor, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to business ethics, sustainability, and social justice. The student experience is invigorated by real-world learning opportunities across Los Angeles and beyond – internships, industry mentors, business case competitions, global conferences, networking events, and more. CBA is powered by its mission to advance knowledge and develop business leaders with moral courage and creative confidence to be a force for good in the global community. Learn more at cba.lmu.edu.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University