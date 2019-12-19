Local Clinton Car Dealership Helping The Needy This Christmas

CLINTON, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Clinton businesses have pooled resources to provide food, clothing and toys to those in need this Christmas. Spear-headed by Performance Automotive Group, on Saturday, December 21st parents will be able to pick up items to help make this a Christmas to remember. From 9am to noon the Salemburg Food Bank will supply 2,500 bags of groceries to 500 families. From 10am to 2pm at First Baptist Church (408 College St. and 900 College St) will give away brand new Brooks Brothers adult clothing. Finally, from 10am to 4pm, parents of children in need can pick up toys from Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 605 Warsaw Rd. in Clinton.

In 2018, 8,200 toys were distributed to over 5,000 children from Toys for Tots. This year, the number of toys collected thus far is a little over half of last year, while the number of children in need has increased. Donations of new, unwrapped toys and/or cash will be accepted at Performance CDJR. Donations are tax deductible and help children have a better Christmas.

"The owners of the participating businesses feel called to help others in our community, to make sure every family has food, and every child has a wonderful Christmas," says Terry Lee, GM of Performance Automotive Group. "We have been blessed and this is just one way we can help others."

This day of giving is a collaboration between several local businesses in the Clinton area. Brooks Brothers, the Salemburg Food Bank, First Baptist Church, Tim's Gifts, Prestage Farms, and Performance Automotive Group have collected donations of money, food, toys, and clothing over the past several weeks.

Performance Automotive Group has 2 locations in Clinton, NC and one in Fayetteville, NC and has long been committed to helping those in the surrounding area through ventures with the Salemburg Food bank, Toys for Tots, and other charitable causes.

