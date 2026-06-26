Local Orthopedic Surgeon First in Area to Use New Treatment Option for Complex Shoulder Surgery

BOSTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowship-trained and double-board certified orthopedic surgeon Sarav Shah, MD, is now offering Boston-area patients a new surgical option to help treat difficult acromion fractures (the highest point of the shoulder blade), including injuries that can occur after reverse shoulder replacement surgery.

Sarav Shah, MD, is among the first U.S. surgeons to perform procedures using the Advita Ortho Equinoxe® Scapula Reconstruction System.

Dr. Shah is among the first surgeons in the country to use Advita Ortho's Equinoxe® Scapula Reconstruction System, a specialized system designed to repair fractures of the acromion and scapular spine which are parts of the shoulder blade that can be especially difficult to heal.

These fractures can occur in patients with cuff tear arthropathy and other trauma-related injuries. While relatively rare, this can also be a devastating postoperative complication following reverse shoulder replacement surgery. Until now, there has not been another solution specifically designed to treat these types of injuries.

"This system may benefit patients who are experiencing painful fractures that are limiting their ability to move and use their arm comfortably," said Dr. Shah. "Having something specifically designed for these injuries gives us another option to help support healing and restore function."

The Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System includes specially shaped plates and fixation options designed to fit the natural shape of the acromion. The system is intended to help stabilize the fracture while reducing stress on the surrounding muscles and tissue during healing.

"For patients, the goal is better stability, improved healing and the opportunity to regain comfort and shoulder function," said Dr. Shah.

For more information about Advita Ortho's Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shah, call New England Baptist Hospital at 617-754-6630 or visit www.advita.com/sarav-shah.

To learn more about Advita Ortho's shoulder technologies, visit www.advita.com/patients.

The Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System is distributed by Advita Ortho.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC