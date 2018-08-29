Local Real Estate Group Gives ASU Student $1,000 Towards Tuition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erica Phomsavanh won The Kay-Grant Group's recently created semi-annual scholarship based on the YouTube video she created and shared. Erica is a going into her Junior year at ASU majoring in Computer Science with an Emphasis in Software Engineering. You can see Erica's video on YouTube.

This is a semi-annual scholarship awarded to a lucky student each fall and spring semester that are interested in technology, entrepreneurship, or real estate.

Real Estate, Business and Technology Scholarship Winner Geoff and Andrea Lilienfeld of The Kay-Grant Group, Awarders of the Scholarship

"With all the applications we receive, these decisions are always incredibly difficult," Geoff Lilienfeld, co-owner and founder of The Kay-Grant Group said. "However, Erica's submission really wowed and impressed us. She is definitely a worthy recipient."

Erica is an exceptional Arizona State University student and her commitment to education earned her a $1,000 scholarship towards her upcoming semester's tuition. The Kay-Grant Group scholarship was founded to help those interested in a future in real estate, technology, or entrepreneurship reach their full potentials through education.

"This is one of the most fulfilling things we do all year," Geoff Lilienfeld continued. "Helping out college students is a great way for us to give back to the community that has embraced us so wholeheartedly. My wife and I strongly believe in helping individuals while they're young to get both formal education and hands-on experience. We were fortunate to have had those opportunities and we want to make sure that others do as well."

For those of you who are interested in earning this scholarship, applications are being excepted for the Spring 2019 semester. For more information on how to apply to receive The Kay-Grant Group scholarship as well as deadlines, visit the Kay-Grant Group Business, Technology, and Real Estate Scholarship Page.

While there is no requirement to live or attend school in the Phoenix, AZ metro area, in this instance, it was clearly awarded to someone attending school locally.

The Kay-Grant Group is a real estate group that focuses on Valley real estate most specifically in Phoenix, Tempe, Paradise Valley, and Scottsdale, AZ. The owners, Geoff and Andrea Lilienfeld, are entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts. Geoff and Andrea own real estate investment properties in the Old Town Scottsdale area and personally reside in a condo in the Optima Camelview.

