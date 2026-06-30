LoCI Controls Announces New 8th Generation Measurement Devices with Simplified Maintenance, Enhanced Energy Efficiency, and All-Season Performance for Landfill Operators

WAREHAM, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls today announced the launch of its 8.0 Sentry and Controller devices, the company's most advanced landfill gas collection monitoring and control technology to date. Engineered with direct input from operators in the field, the 8.0 delivers simplified maintenance by our customers, and industry-leading gas composition accuracy and cold weather performance, helping landfill operators stay within gas collection system specification, maximize MMBTU capture, and reduce operational costs.

LoCI's 8th generation devices introduce three major enhancements: a serviceable enclosure that trained customers can maintain in the field, Bluetooth connectivity for faster setup and diagnostics from a mobile or tablet device, and improved energy efficiency that extends battery performance in regions with prolonged cloud cover. (PRNewsfoto/LoCI Controls, Inc.)

The 8.0 device features a completely redesigned enclosure and serviceable architecture that makes installation, and maintenance by our customers straightforward. Key components like gas sensors, communication hardware, and power/reset switches, can now be accessed directly from the front panel, reducing service time and simplifying field repairs.

To ensure a seamless transition for customers, the 8.0 devices will be offered at the same price point as previous-generation Sentry and Controller devices and will continue to be covered under LoCI's existing warranty program. For customers who have recently purchased 7.0 devices, LoCI will continue to offer training programs and technical support to help operators effectively maintain and operate their devices in the field.

The 8.0's improved energy efficiency enables greater measurement frequency, a new configuration option with data collected, analyzed, and acted upon through the WellWatcher® platform. Operators can access WellWatcher from any desktop, tablet, or mobile device, while Bluetooth connectivity enables direct interaction with field devices for faster setup, valve control, and on-site troubleshooting, putting more control in the hands of operators wherever they are. Together, these capabilities improve operational visibility and help streamline landfill gas collection activities.

"The 8.0 is the most field-serviceable and energy efficient measurement device we've ever built," said Director of Product Development Dr. Melinda Sims, "By allowing customers to easily maintain the measurement devices, enable more frequent measurement cycles due to improved power management, and industry leading gas composition measurement accuracy and reliability, we're setting a new standard for landfill gas collection and control technology."

In addition to performance improvements, the 8.0 device was built to handle the full range of conditions found at landfill sites. Improved environmental protections keep gas pathways clear through freeze-thaw cycles and high-heat summers, delivering accurate timely data.

Early deployments have already demonstrated a measurable impact for operators managing complex gas collection challenges. "At West Davies Landfill in Kentucky, we installed the 8.0s on two very touchy caisson wells and a slope collector, where we have to meet a strict 0.5% O 2 and 1.5% N 2 inlet spec. We'd had issues getting locked out of our pipeline previously, but with the quickened response time, the 8.0s have kept us under spec and selling renewable natural gas (RNG). It's been a great product for our project," said Nick Rogers, RNG Plant Manager with Redtail Renewables, "They've also made a real difference in odor control. Ultimately, these new devices are a triple win, for our project economics, for our community, and for our team's work-life balance."

The 8.0 device will begin shipping July 1, 2026, with all new customer orders for Sentry and Controllers (2, 3 and 4-inch), devices fulfilled using the updated hardware. For pricing and availability, contact [email protected].

About LoCI Controls

LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading provider of real-time data and control systems, helping operators maximize methane capture, reduce emissions, and improve operational efficiency. Founded in 2012 by MIT graduate students, LoCI combines on-site measurement hardware with cloud-based analytics through its WellWatcher® platform to continuously optimize landfill gas collection. With deployments across 35+ U.S. States and expanding operations in Canada, LoCI has the longest continuous operating track record in the sector and more than 5,000 active measurement locations across North America. LoCI's system and technology is covered by over 55 issued U.S. and international patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending.

SOURCE LoCI Controls, Inc.