LoCI Controls Debuts the Next Evolution of WellWatcher® with an AI Powered Action Plan for Smarter Landfill Operations

WAREHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls today announced the launch of WellWatcher® AI-powered Action Plan, a new diagnostic tool that helps landfill operators detect operational issues and opportunities earlier and deploy field resources efficiently.

Built on LoCI's decade-plus experience in landfill gas monitoring and control, the new and improved Action Plan analyzes thousands of wellfield data points in real-time to identify patterns that indicate developing operational or compliance risks, including air intrusion, changing gas quality, vacuum variations, equipment outages, and abnormal gas collection system performance.

The launch comes as landfill operators face increasing pressure to maximize methane capture while complying with a growing number of state and provincial methane regulations. As regulatory expectations evolve across North America, operators are being asked to make faster, more informed decisions using increasingly complex operational data.

"Landfill gas collection systems are dynamic, constantly changing both on and beneath the surface, while operators face growing expectations to identify and resolve issues faster than ever before," said Peter Quigley, Chief Executive Officer of LoCI Controls. "WellWatcher AI transforms the enormous amount of operational data our system generates at each landfill into a site-specific Action Plan with targeted priorities, enabling our customers to take actions that increase methane recovery and reduce emissions."

Unlike traditional monitoring platforms that rely primarily on alarms and manual trend analysis, WellWatcher's Action Plan continuously evaluates operational data at individual landfills collected through LoCI's network of field devices and identifies conditions that warrant operator attention before they develop into larger operational, environmental, or compliance issues.

The platform surfaces diagnostic insights including:

Rapid, unexpected changes in gas collection or gas quality

Long term operational trends in sections and at individual collection points

Potential air intrusion and oxygen migration

Gas quality degradation

Flow anomalies and pressure deviations

Offline or underperforming equipment

Liquid levels impacting collection

Overpulled wells

Potential areas that need a field cover integrity check

Rather than replacing operator expertise, actionable data powered by WellWatcher AI is designed to augment it by helping teams focus their time where it will have the greatest operational impact. All operational decisions remain under the control of landfill personnel. "Artificial intelligence should help operators make better decisions, not make decisions for them," Quigley said. "Our goal is to reduce the time spent searching for problems so operators can spend more time solving them and optimizing gas collection system operations."

This update builds upon LoCI's integrated monitoring and control platform, which combines continuous field measurements with cloud-based operational analytics. Sensors installed throughout a landfill continuously monitor gas composition, flow, pressure, and other operational parameters, providing the data foundation that enables AI-driven diagnostics.

The platform is now available to current WellWatcher users, with their data remaining secure and project specific. The platform operates on cloud infrastructure, with customer information isolated by project and never shared between sites or used to train external artificial intelligence models.

To demonstrate the new capabilities, LoCI Controls will host a live webinar on Thursday, August 20, 2026 featuring an overview of the WellWatcher AI-powered Action Plan, customer use cases, and a live product demonstration which you can register for here.

About LoCI Controls

LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading provider of real-time data and control systems, helping operators maximize methane capture, reduce emissions, and improve operational efficiency. Founded in 2012 by MIT graduate students, LoCI combines on-site measurement hardware with cloud-based analytics through its WellWatcher® platform to continuously optimize landfill gas collection. With deployments across 35+ U.S. States and expanding operations in Canada, LoCI has the longest continuous operating track record in the sector and more than 5,000 active measurement locations across North America. LoCI's system and technology is covered by over 55 issued U.S. and international patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending.

SOURCE LoCI Controls, Inc.