Lockheed Martin, Government Officials Tout Site's 75 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and a Strong Future

MARIETTA, Ga., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in Marietta, Georgia, marked its 75th anniversary as a U.S. Center for Manufacturing Excellence June 17, showcasing cutting‑edge technology and innovation that will sustain the facility's mission of delivering solutions for the nation and its allies for generations to come.

Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and general manager Marietta site, addresses guests celebrating the 75th anniversary of Lockheed Martin's Marietta manufacturing facility. In the background, Lockheed Martin employees line up to see the iconic C-130J Hercules and 5th Generation Fighter F-22 Raptor, both made in Marietta.

"For 75 years, our team at Marietta has evolved to meet the needs of our customers, nation, and a changing world, pioneering airpower solutions that strengthen global security," said O.J. Sanchez, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics president. "We honor a legacy built on excellence, commitment, community and innovation while looking toward the next 75 years of developing and delivering capabilities that matter."

Lockheed Martin's Marietta site and its C-130 production line hold the distinction and world record for the longest continuously running military aircraft production line in history. While the C-130 has been foundational to the site's success for decades, the site's influence and impact continues to grow, to include involvement in Skunk Works projects.

"For 75 years, Lockheed Martin has helped strengthen our nation's security and Georgia's economy, and today's announcement of 1,200 new Marietta-based jobs is another milestone in that enduring partnership," said Gov. Brian Kemp, keynote speaker at the ceremony, and joined by family. "These new jobs are creating meaningful careers for hardworking Georgians while supporting production of world-class aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules and F-35 Lightning II, equipping America's service members and our allies with next-generation capabilities."

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk also addressed present and former employees of the site on a stage flanked by static displays of iconic aircraft proudly made in Marietta, including the first fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor, and the C-130J Super Hercules.

A well-established global defense contractor, Lockheed Martin generated $4.5B in economic impact for the state in 2025 and employs 5,600 people. The Marietta site serves as a global hub that offers production, sustainment, and a resilient supply chain for U.S. and international customers. At the same time, the facility provides an anchor for the U.S. and state of Georgia economy and workforce.

"Lockheed Martin is a beacon of American ingenuity that fuels our national defense and strengthens the capabilities of our allies," said Loudermilk, who spoke at the event. "As we celebrate 75 years of excellence, we reaffirm our commitment to sustaining this world-class business for future generations."

While the ceremony and milestone highlighted past missions, Lockheed Martin's future remained in focus. Today, the site remains at the forefront of aerospace manufacturing, producing the "Built to Deliver. Built to Last.™" C-130J and center wing assembly for the world's most advanced fighter, the F-35. Ongoing and future work associated with Skunk Works®, were noted as important to future plans for the Marietta site. An expedition hall showcased the future, to include a model of Lockheed Martin Vectis™, a survivable and flexible collaborative combat aircraft.

"In Georgia, innovation does not replace legacy—it builds upon it," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and general manager Marietta site. "The C-130's origin story was born of Skunk Works ingenuity and the Marietta site's destiny and growth will be informed by innovation. Our legacy is defined by our ability to evolve, meeting the changing demands of our customers and the security challenges of each generation. We will remain at the forefront of delivering the next generation of capabilities while building on a foundation of proven performance."

In addition to its global business impact, Lockheed Martin employees donate 21,000 volunteer hours to the community and provide charitable donations to several organizations in the metro-Atlanta area. Lockheed Martin also partners with several technical colleges and universities to help create the workforce of the future through internships, apprenticeships and highly regarded STEM initiatives.

"As we celebrate 75 years, we do so with pride in our history and a clear vision for our future," Pagan said. "The Lockheed Martin story in Marietta is a story of growth, innovation, and adaptability. Whether it is locally or worldwide, we take pride in delivering and evolving our products and services, and remaining on the leading edge."

For more information on Lockheed Martin's Marietta history, mission or a virtual plant tour, visit here: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/who-we-are/business-areas/aeronautics/marietta-media-kit.html

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics