Peru Selects Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70, Strengthening Sovereignty and U.S. Partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) welcomes the Government of Peru's announcement to purchase 12 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft to modernize the nation's fighter fleet and strengthen its national defense capabilities.

The F-16 Block 70 will deliver the advanced capabilities and performance needed to address Peru's most pressing defense requirements now and for decades to come.

The F-16 will provide Peru with a proven, highly capable and interoperable multirole fighter aircraft that enhances air sovereignty, supports regional security and enables long-term operational readiness. The Block 70 is the newest and most capable F-16 ever built with the longest service life, lowest lifecycle cost, and strongest global support base of any fighter in production today. It features advanced technology, radar, and weapons systems that give pilots better awareness and greater protection to achieve their mission and return home safe.

"Peru's choice of the F-16 underscores the aircraft's unmatched operational performance and combat record, as well as its ability to meet the most pressing defense requirements," said Mike Shoemaker, Vice President of Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. "We are proud that the most advanced F-16 ever produced will help protect Peru's national sovereignty while strengthening the enduring partnership between our nations."

The acquisition marks a major step in the Peruvian Air Force's fighter fleet transformation, reinforces a longstanding strategic partnership with the United States, and enables industrial collaboration opportunities.

"Cooperation between U.S. and allied defense industrial bases has always been a shared source of security and economic benefit," added Shoemaker. "These ties will continue to strengthen with Peru through the F-16 Block 70 program, fostering economic growth for all partners."

With the selection of the F-16, Peru joins 29 other nations and a global fleet of more than 2,800 F-16s operating today. Peru's fleet of F-16s will be produced at Lockheed Martin's facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics