LODE GOLD COMMENCES METALLURGICAL DRILLING AT FREMONT GOLD MINE, MARIPOSA, CA

Trading symbols

TSX-V: LOD

OTCQB: LODFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced metallurgical drilling at the Company's flagship Fremont Gold Mine in California.

Key Scope of the Engineering Services:

Metallurgical Representativeness & QA/QC: Professional oversight of PQ core sampling protocols within early-stage zones to ensure optimal material mapping for future definitive composites.

Professional oversight of PQ core sampling protocols within early-stage zones to ensure optimal material mapping for future definitive composites. Advanced Flowsheet Optimization: Engineering design and structuring of multi-phase metallurgical programs, balancing gravity circuit performance with optimal particle size reduction.

Engineering design and structuring of multi-phase metallurgical programs, balancing gravity circuit performance with optimal particle size reduction. Operational & Capital Efficiency: Evaluating modern processing configurations aimed at optimizing future capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating costs (OPEX).

The metallurgical and engineering company will collaborate with Lode Gold's geology team to establish robust metallurgical criteria and optimize core collection protocols for the upcoming large-diameter (PQ) drill program. This phase of drilling will be focused on the areas where the Company plans to develop the mine.

To maximize project economics – various recovery methods will be evaluated. Trade off studies will be conducted to evaluate gravity versus flotation recovery to ensure permitting expediency and return on investment.

Conventional flotation circuits are aligned with historical mine production layouts while gravity recovery and coarse-particle sorting circuits tend to be more modern and highly efficient. By involving process engineers prior to the drill turning, Lode Gold is ensuring all baseline sample data is optimized right from the outset. This approach aims to maximize future processing efficiency, evaluate opportunities to optimize grinding size requirements, and ultimately enhance overall value proposition.

The upcoming exploration and drilling program at Fremont is currently scheduled to commence in Summer 2026.

"Previously, the 2014 Metallurgical Report confirmed a 91% recovery. We are conducting a new study to validate the information", says Jon Hill, Director and Chair of the Technical Committee at Lode Gold.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off1. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report) : 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t (M&I) and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t (Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President of Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan

CEO & Director

[email protected]

+1(604) 977-GOLD (4653)

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1(604) 977-GOLD (4653)

____________________________ 1 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

SOURCE Lode Gold Resources Inc