L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA Sets 2026 Launch for L'OFFICIEL Taiwan and L'OFFICIEL 时装 Singapore

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA")(NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital") (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA will launch L'OFFICIEL Taiwan and L'OFFICIEL 时装Singapore in 2026.

L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA, a leading global fashion media brand, has executed a clear expansion strategy in recent years, entering emerging cities and reaching many new markets. It has invested significantly in both its core media business and IP verticals such as L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and L'OFFICIEL BAR to build a cohesive ecosystem. These efforts have strengthened the brand's global reach and its role as a bridge between West and East.

With the launch of L'OFFICIEL 时装 Singapore, its Chinese-language edition in Singapore becomes the first market globally to host both English and Chinese editions of L'OFFICIEL, underscoring the brand's strong momentum and broad reach in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Chinese edition also reaffirms L'OFFICIEL's commitment to a sophisticated, fast-growing Chinese-speaking readership and deepens engagement with this audience in Singapore and beyond.

Singapore's English and Chinese editions will be distinct publications, each with its own editorial team. The English edition will be led by Editor-in-Chief Ian Lee, and the Chinese edition will be led by Editor-in-Chief Grace Lee.

With established Chinese editions in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong SAR, and forthcoming launches in Taiwan and Singapore, L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA further strengthens its leadership in the Chinese-language magazine market while maintaining its global influence.

Looking ahead, L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA will introduce more Chinese editions across Asia while advancing its worldwide growth.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group; AMTD Digital Inc.; The Generation Essentials Group