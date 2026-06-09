Logicalis US Named Arctic Wolf's FY26 Ohio Valley Partner of the Year

Leading Managed Service Provider Recognized by Global Leader in Cybersecurity and AI

TROY, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, today announced it has been named Arctic Wolf's FY26 Ohio Valley Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Logicalis US' leadership in helping organizations strengthen security operations and defend against modern, AI-driven threats by delivering trusted security outcomes through Arctic Wolf solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Arctic Wolf as the FY26 Ohio Valley Partner of the Year," said Phil Tobolski, Practice Director - Cybersecurity at Logicalis US. "This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to helping customers operationalize cybersecurity in ways that reduce complexity, accelerate time-to-value and improve resilience. As organizations continue navigating increasingly sophisticated threats, we remain focused on delivering security solutions that align to each customer's environment and long-term business goals."

As attackers increasingly leverage AI to move faster, scale threats, and exploit gaps across the attack surface, organizations are under pressure to adopt AI in security operations—without adding complexity or risk. Logicalis US was recognized for its ability to help joint customers operationalize security in a way that is designed to be reliable, validated, and aligned to today's security needs.

Logicalis US positions Arctic Wolf and its own security managed services as complementary solutions within its portfolio:

Arctic Wolf provides a streamlined, partner-led MDR approach that accelerates time-to-value and supports organizations seeking an external SOC model.

Logicalis US Security Managed Services deliver a broader, highly integrated and customizable approach aligned to complex security environments and existing customer investments.

This approach enables Logicalis US to continue building momentum with Arctic Wolf while further strengthening its own differentiated security operations capabilities and equipping sellers with clear guidance on where each solution best fits customer needs.

"These partners represent the best of the Arctic Wolf ecosystem," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "They share our commitment to delivering security outcomes customers rely on. Together, we're helping organizations defend at machine speed—while ensuring AI is applied in a way that is validated, governed, and effective in real-world environments."

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize top-performing partners that demonstrate excellence in security expertise, customer outcomes, and strategic alignment. Award recipients are selected based on their ability to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, reduce operational burden on security teams, and achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.

As organizations worldwide face accelerated threats and an ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, more than 10,000 organizations globally rely on Arctic Wolf to help end cyber risk. Arctic Wolf solutions are powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, a cybersecurity platform built for the AI era. The platform combines agentic AI, security expertise, and rigorous validation to deliver trustworthy outcomes across security operations. Each week, the platform processes more than nine trillion security events, transforming massive volumes of telemetry into prioritized, actionable outcomes that help organizations respond faster and operate with greater confidence.

Additional Resources

For more information about Logicalis US, visit https://www.us.logicalis.com.

For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis