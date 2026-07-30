Logisnext Americas Helps Keep Events Moving through Equipment, Expertise and Community Impact

As Houston welcomed fans from around the world for FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston, Logisnext Americas supported event operations by providing eight trucks for on‑site use and service assistance, enabling organizers to efficiently transport equipment and supplies throughout the venue and helping deliver a world‑class fan experience. The company also connected with fans at its 10-by-10-foot on-site activation featuring two equipment displays, a remote-controlled forklift soccer game, a claw machine where guests could win prizes, and branded giveaways celebrating the excitement of the global event.

"Behind every successful large-scale event is a team of people, equipment and solutions working together," said Berry Mansfield, president of Logisnext Americas. "FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston was an incredible opportunity to showcase how our industry brings major moments to life. I'm proud of our employees who support events and initiatives that make a lasting impact in our community."

Supporting major events is one way Logisnext Americas demonstrates its dedication to strengthening the Houston community beyond the warehouse. For more than two decades, Logisnext Americas has supported the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ by providing dependable material handling equipment that keeps daily operations running smoothly.

Beyond event support, Logisnext Americas continues to invest in initiatives that advance innovation, development and community impact. Earlier this year, the company opened its Customer Experience Center in Houston, providing customers and dealers with hands-on training, demonstrations, and opportunities to explore the latest material handling innovations. The company also supports the next generation through its annual Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship, which has awarded $150,000 in scholarships to 30 Greater Houston students since 2005, and through its support of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, creating life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses.

Logisnext Americas remains committed to delivering dependable equipment, service and industry expertise that support customers and organizations of all sizes. From large-scale events to everyday operations, Logisnext Americas provides the material handling solutions that keep businesses moving and communities thriving.

About Logisnext Americas

Driving Innovation. Delivering Solutions.

Logisnext Americas Inc. has been delivering innovative material handling and automation solutions for over 100 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we simplify material handling for our customers with a complete portfolio of advanced products across five leading brands – Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts, Logisnext Forklifts, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation systems. Backed by an extensive dealer network, we provide industry-leading service and support to keep your operations moving. Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logisnext Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

SOURCE Logisnext Americas