Lokam.ai Accelerates U.S. Expansion with New Sales Director, Growing Dealership Roster, and Industry-First QoreAI Partnership

Voice-first AI follow-up platform is growing 45 percent month over month with zero churn nine months after launch, as new client Prestige Kia adds $20,320 in gross profit in its first 21 days

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokam.ai, the voice-first AI follow-up platform built for automotive dealerships, today announced a series of major expansion milestones, including the appointment of automotive industry veteran Jason Kozak as Sales Director, the signing of new dealership clients, including Prestige Kia and Joseph Airport Hyundai, and its integration as the first native agentic partner on QoreAI's unified dealership data platform.

Nine months after launching in October, Lokam.ai is growing 45 percent month over month with zero customer churn. The momentum follows the company's $350,000 funding round announced earlier this year, led by customer-turned-investor Scott Falcone, Owner of World Kia Joliet and World Hyundai Matteson (World Auto Group), who invested after seeing the platform's results firsthand in his own dealerships.

Record-Setting Results for New Client Prestige Kia

Lokam.ai's newest results underscore why dealerships are adopting the platform. In its first 21 days working with Prestige Kia, Lokam.ai's autonomous voice agents re-engaged 110 unsold showroom prospects, achieving approximately an 80 percent call completion rate and a 66 percent contact rate. The outreach escalated 27 qualified leads to the dealership's sales team, resulting in four closed deals that would have otherwise been lost and $20,320 in added gross profit, the fastest return on investment Lokam.ai has recorded to date. The dealership is on track to sell ten additional vehicles from unsold traffic next month, projected to add more than $40,000 in gross.

Joseph Airport Hyundai Joins the Lokam.ai Platform

Lokam.ai also welcomed Joseph Airport Hyundai as a new customer. The dealership is part of the Joseph Auto Group, Cincinnati's leading automotive retailer with 18 dealership rooftops representing premier brands including Audi, Acura, Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Porsche, Infiniti, GMC, Subaru, Hyundai, and Volkswagen. Through the partnership, Lokam.ai will systematically re-engage every unsold showroom lead to help bring customers back and close, while its voice agents follow up with every customer after service, escalate dissatisfied customers to management instantly, and automatically request Google reviews from promoters, driving more revenue from customers the dealerships have already paid to acquire.

"The proof is in the numbers," said Muhammed Saleeq (who goes by Saleeq), Founder and CEO of Lokam.ai. "Dealerships generate enormous demand, but follow-up is where revenue quietly slips away. When a brand-new client adds more than $20,000 in gross profit in three weeks simply by re-engaging the traffic they already had, it validates everything we built this platform to do. Every dollar of that growth came from opportunities the dealership had already paid to acquire. We are just making sure none of it gets left on the table."

Jason Kozak Joins as Sales Director

Lokam.ai has appointed Jason Kozak as Sales Director to lead the company's U.S. dealership expansion. Kozak brings deep experience across both the retail and vendor sides of the automotive industry, including roles with West Herr Automotive Group (New York State's largest automotive group), Greenway Automotive Group, AAA National, Streamline Automotive Solutions, and TrueCar.

"What sets Lokam.ai apart from every other AI company in this space is that we are not here to replace the workforce; we are here to complement it," said Kozak. "Lokam.ai solves two major operational pain points every dealer feels: showroom visitors who leave and never hear from the store again, and service repair orders that go without follow-up. Dealerships understand that the lifeblood of survival is the service experience, and Lokam.ai lets their teams stay customer-facing while the AI handles the follow-up that too often falls through the cracks. That is one of the many reasons why I am excited to join this team."

First Native Agentic Partner on the QoreAI Platform

In June, QoreAI, the unified data infrastructure platform for automotive retail, announced Lokam.ai as the first agentic AI application to operate natively on its platform. The partnership allows dealers to activate Lokam.ai's autonomous voice agents against their existing unified data, with no separate integration or secondary data pipeline required. Lokam.ai's agents read from the same clean customer record QoreAI assembles from the dealer's DMS and CRM, and the intelligence they generate, including CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) trends, customer objections, and re-engagement outcomes, writes back into the platform for every other connected tool to use. The combined solution is compatible with Dealertrack, DealerVault, CDK, and Authenticom.

Customers Are Seeing the Results in Real Time

Scott Falcone, Owner of World Kia Joliet and World Hyundai Matteson, invested in Lokam.ai after experiencing the platform's impact firsthand at his own stores. World Hyundai Matteson was recently named a 2025 Hyundai Motor America Global Top 100 Dealer of the Year, one of just 26 dealers honored across sales, service retention, and customer experience, and ranked #2 in the Central Region for new car sales volume.

"I've been running Lokam.ai in both my stores for a stretch now. Our Google ratings moved from 4.0 and 4.1 to 4.8 across World Kia Joliet and World Hyundai Matteson," said Falcone. "On the sales side, we're selling an additional 15 vehicles a month from unsold traffic the AI is calling back. The numbers are real, and I'm watching them in real time at my own stores."

About Lokam.ai

Lokam.ai is a voice-first AI follow-up platform built to help automotive dealerships retain service customers and sell more cars. After every service visit, Lokam.ai's voice agents call customers for a natural conversation in place of a survey, flag unhappy customers to management in real time so the dealership can act before they defect, and send Google review links to happy ones automatically. On the sales side, Lokam.ai re-engages unsold showroom traffic, uncovers the honest objections that never surfaced on the floor, and hands the team deals that are still worth closing. For more information, visit lokam.ai.

Media Contact:

Nabeela Aysen

845-842-8088

[email protected]

SOURCE Lokam.ai