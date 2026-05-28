From Customer to Investor, Lokam.ai Raises $350,000 to Help Dealerships Sell More Cars and Retain Service Revenue

Voice-first AI platform helps dealerships recover lost revenue, save 20+ hours per week, and convert missed opportunities into sales

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokam.ai, a voice-first AI platform built for automotive dealerships, has officially launched in the U.S., introducing a new approach to overlooked customer follow-up across both sales and service. Lokam.ai automates customer communication, enabling dealerships to capture, convert, and retain more business without adding operational strain.

Designed to improve sales and service operations, Lokam.ai integrates existing CRM and DMS systems to automate high-impact customer follow-up, without disrupting workflows, into a scalable, revenue-driving system.

Background Background

"This platform was built to solve a simple but costly gap: dealerships generate demand but often don't have the bandwidth to consistently convert and retain it," said Muhammed Saleeq (who goes by Saleeq), Founder of Lokam.ai. "By automating the work that often gets missed, we enable dealerships to create a more seamless customer journey while unlocking revenue that would otherwise be lost."

For Sales

Using Voice AI, Lokam.ai follows up with 100 percent of unsold showroom traffic within 24 hours, combining dealership-branded calls, multi-layer spam-filtration, SMS outreach, and intelligent retry logic.

This drives contact rates of up to 70 percent, compared to the industry average of 45 percent.

For dealerships handling 250 or more unsold desk logs per month, this consistently results in five or more incremental vehicle sales from previously lost opportunities, increasing revenue without increasing acquisition costs.

For Services

Lokam.ai engages all customers within 24 hours of their repair order closing.

For stores processing 500 or more repair orders per month, the platform identifies and intercepts 25 or more dissatisfied customers before they leave negative Google reviews or impact CSI scores.

Service advisors are given more flexibility to focus on resolving issues in lieu of chasing surveys or callbacks.

The Lokam.ai dashboards are updated in real-time, allowing operators and ownership groups to track key metrics on a weekly and monthly basis (including contact rates, Net Promoter Scores, recovered leads, customer sentiment, review generation, and revenue influence), which grants flexibility to troubleshoot problems or track progress, as needed.

As of April 2026, Lokam.ai has raised $350,000 in funding, which was led by their customer World Auto Group, after seeing results firsthand in their dealership. The platform is also backed by the NVIDIA Inception Program and LvlUp Ventures in New York City.

Lokam.ai offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. For more information, please visit lokam.ai.

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SOURCE Lokam.ai