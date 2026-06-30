Long-Acting Drugs Market to Reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Advances in Sustained Drug Delivery and Chronic Disease Management - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global long-acting drugs market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.9% in the coming years. This expansion comes from the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for patient-friendly therapies, and rapid innovation in sustained-release drug delivery systems. Long-acting formulations are increasingly used in oncology, diabetes, HIV, psychiatric disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, where consistent therapeutic levels are critical for long-term management.

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Long-Acting Therapies

The worldwide increase in chronic diseases is significantly boosting demand for long-acting drugs. Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, schizophrenia, HIV, and cardiovascular disorders require prolonged treatment regimens, where patient adherence often becomes a major challenge. Long-acting formulations address this issue by reducing dosing frequency and maintaining stable drug concentrations over weeks or months.

For instance, the World Health Organization reported nearly 20 million new cancer cases globally in 2022, while diabetes continues to affect more than 500 million people worldwide. This growing patient population is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt therapies that improve convenience and reduce relapse risks.

Long-acting injectables and polymer-based depots are increasingly used in psychiatric care, where treatment interruptions can lead to hospitalization. Similarly, HIV prevention therapies such as injectable cabotegravir have transformed adherence patterns by replacing daily oral regimens with bi-monthly dosing schedules.

Pharmaceutical companies are responding with advanced formulations that enhance bioavailability, extend therapeutic action, and minimize side effects. In 2025, investments in long-acting oncology and CNS therapies accelerated as healthcare systems prioritized improved patient outcomes and lower treatment costs.

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Key Highlights

The global long-acting drugs market is projected to grow from US$ 7.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.9%.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, HIV, and CNS disorders is accelerating demand for sustained-release therapies worldwide.

North America leads the market with 41.2% share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong pharmaceutical R&D investments.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to expanding healthcare access, increasing patient population, and government support for innovative therapies.

Microsphere-Based Systems dominate delivery technology adoption because of their controlled drug release capabilities and improved patient adherence.

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Accelerate Innovation

Innovation in drug delivery technology is another major driver of the long-acting drugs market. Pharmaceutical companies are developing advanced systems such as microspheres, liposomes, biodegradable implants, and polymer depots to deliver controlled and sustained drug release.

Microsphere-based systems remain the dominant technology because they provide precise release profiles and improve drug stability. These formulations are widely used in oncology, hormonal therapies, and central nervous system disorders due to their ability to maintain therapeutic effectiveness for extended periods.

The rise of oral long-acting biologics also represents a transformative opportunity. Technologies using permeation enhancers and protective coatings are enabling peptide-based therapies to survive gastric degradation and maintain bioavailability. Products such as oral semaglutide and next-generation GLP-1 therapies demonstrate how sustained-release technologies are expanding beyond injectables.

Manufacturers are also investing in sensor-enabled delivery systems and smart packaging solutions that improve dose tracking and patient monitoring. These innovations support adherence while helping healthcare providers optimize treatment plans through real-time data collection.

Key Highlight: Eli Lilly Advances Oral GLP-1 Innovation in 2025

A standout event in 2025 was the advancement of Eli Lilly and Company's oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, orforglipron, following successful Phase III clinical trial results in diabetes and obesity management. According to the company, the therapy demonstrated statistically significant improvements in blood sugar control and body weight reduction across multiple late-stage studies involving adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

receptor agonist, orforglipron, following successful Phase III clinical trial results in diabetes and obesity management. According to the company, the therapy demonstrated statistically significant improvements in blood sugar control and body weight reduction across multiple late-stage studies involving adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity. The development highlighted growing industry interest in oral alternatives to injectable GLP-1 therapies. Eli Lilly stated that orforglipron is a once-daily oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist designed without food and water intake restrictions, differentiating it from existing oral GLP-1 treatments. In one Phase III study, the drug showed superior efficacy compared with oral semaglutide in reducing A1C and body weight.

therapies. Eli Lilly stated that orforglipron is a once-daily oral small-molecule receptor agonist designed without food and water intake restrictions, differentiating it from existing oral treatments. In one Phase III study, the drug showed superior efficacy compared with oral semaglutide in reducing A1C and body weight. The innovation also reflects increasing commercial focus on expanding obesity and diabetes treatment access through convenient oral therapies. Reuters reported that Eli Lilly expected obesity trial results for orforglipron during 2025 as demand for GLP-1 therapies continued to surge globally. Additional media reports noted that the company aimed to pursue regulatory approvals following positive trial outcomes.

This development signals a broader transition toward patient-focused chronic disease therapies that prioritize ease of administration and long-term treatment adherence. The progress of oral GLP-1 medicines is expected to intensify competition within diabetes and obesity management markets, encouraging further investments in next-generation oral metabolic therapies.

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Segmentation Insights: Microsphere-Based Systems Lead Delivery Technology Segment with Superior Sustained-Release Performance

Microsphere-Based Systems dominate the delivery technology segment of the long-acting drugs market due to their ability to provide controlled and sustained drug release, improving therapeutic effectiveness and patient compliance. These biodegradable polymer particles gradually release active ingredients over weeks or months, significantly reducing dosing frequency in chronic disease treatments. The technology is widely used across oncology, hormonal therapies, CNS disorders, and infectious disease management because of its versatility and compatibility with injectable formulations. Microspheres also improve drug stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery while minimizing side effects. Strong regulatory familiarity, expanding clinical adoption, and continuous advancements in biodegradable polymer technologies further strengthen their leadership position in the global long-acting drugs market.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Long-Acting Drugs Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Regional Hub

North America holds the largest share of the long-acting drugs market, accounting for about 41.2% of global value, supported by strong pharmaceutical R&D activity, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory approvals. The U.S. dominates regional demand due to increasing adoption of long-acting injectables in oncology, diabetes, schizophrenia, and HIV therapies. FDA approvals for sustained-release formulations and strong reimbursement policies continue to strengthen market expansion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China and India are leading regional growth due to rising chronic disease prevalence, improving healthcare access, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Government healthcare initiatives and growing investments in drug delivery innovation are encouraging adoption of long-acting therapies across large patient populations.

Europe follows with strong growth supported by aging populations, increasing clinical trial activity, and investments in advanced drug delivery technologies. Regulatory support from the European Medicines Agency and funding initiatives focused on innovative therapeutics continue to strengthen the region's position.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Eli Lilly and Company, ViiV Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca plc.

Eli Lilly is expanding its metabolic disease portfolio through advanced oral GLP-1 therapies and sustained-release drug delivery innovation targeting diabetes and obesity treatment.

therapies and sustained-release drug delivery innovation targeting diabetes and obesity treatment. ViiV Healthcare focuses on long-acting HIV prevention and treatment solutions, strengthening its position through injectable therapies that improve patient adherence and reduce dosing frequency.

Johnson & Johnson continues investing in long-acting psychiatric therapies, particularly injectable antipsychotics designed to improve treatment persistence in schizophrenia management.

Novartis is strengthening oncology-focused sustained-release formulations and precision medicine initiatives to improve therapeutic effectiveness across chronic conditions.

AstraZeneca is investing in biologic delivery technologies and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing long-term treatment outcomes in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Strategies across the industry emphasize advanced delivery technologies, expansion of chronic disease portfolios, patient-centric formulations, and partnerships supporting innovation in sustained-release therapeutics.

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Market Segmentation

By Delivery Technology

Liposome-Based Systems

Microsphere-Based Systems

Polymer-Based Depots

In-Situ Forming Gels

Nanoparticle-based systems

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Implant

Oral

By Therapeutic Area

Cancer

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Hormone Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Pain Management

Contraception

By Material Used

Polymer

Non-Polymer

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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