LONGEVITY IS THE NEW LUXURY: THE DEFINING FORCE DRIVING HIGH-NET-WORTH HOMEBUYERS IN 2026

Sotheby's International Realty 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook reveals longevity as the breakout trend in luxury real estate, as record wealth and Millennial homebuyers continue to fuel demand.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty® released its 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook® report, revealing a fundamental force reshaping global luxury real estate: the rise of longevity-driven living. Wellness infrastructure and health-centered design are playing an important role in purchase decisions, as ultra-high-net-worth buyers increasingly seek long-term property investments that allow them to age in place. A trend that, combined with unprecedented wealth accumulation and a new generation of Millennial buyers, is transforming the global luxury real estate market.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Sotheby's International Realty, this report mirrors the strength of a brand built on insight, trust, and global perspective," said Bradley Nelson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "This edition of Luxury Outlook reveals a housing market that consumers are actively experiencing. What stands out this year is the emergence of longevity as a defining force in luxury real estate. Homebuyers aren't just investing in a home; they're investing in how they want to live and age. At the same time, wealth at the top end continues to expand, and homebuyers are younger and more open to seeking properties in new locations. The result is a luxury property market that moves faster, feels more competitive, and requires more informed decision-making. This report helps bring clarity for both affiliated agents and the clients they serve."

The 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook report draws on insights from Sotheby's International Realty affiliated global real estate advisors worldwide who specialize in transactions in the US$10M+ price category. Their expertise is complemented by data from industry leaders including Federal Reserve, UBS, the National Association of REALTORS®, the Global Wellness Institute, and more.

Key findings from the 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook report include:

Longevity is the new luxury . The global longevity market is projected to grow from US$5.3 trillion in 2023 to US$8 trillion by 2030, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. Wellness real estate has more than doubled in size in five years and is projected to surpass US$1.1 trillion by 2029. Nearly 38% of real estate professionals working in the US$10 million-and-above segment report that aging in place has become a growing factor for homebuyers.

. The global longevity market is projected to grow from US$5.3 trillion in 2023 to US$8 trillion by 2030, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. Wellness real estate has more than doubled in size in five years and is projected to surpass US$1.1 trillion by 2029. Nearly 38% of real estate professionals working in the US$10 million-and-above segment report that aging in place has become a growing factor for homebuyers. Luxury real estate continues to outperform the general housing market. While the broader housing market has been sluggish, the upper end has continued to show signs of strength, boosted by the stock market, technology, and crypto . 1

While the broader housing market has been sluggish, the upper end has continued to show signs of strength, boosted by the stock market, technology, and . Record wealth is fueling demand . The net worth of the top 1% of Americans reached US$54 trillion by Q3 2025, according to the Federal Reserve, while the S&P 500 rose approximately 80% from early 2023 through 2025. Nearly 40% of the world's millionaires reside in the United States, and researchers anticipate five million new millionaires globally by 2029.

. The net worth of the top 1% of Americans reached US$54 trillion by Q3 2025, according to the Federal Reserve, while the S&P 500 rose approximately 80% from early 2023 through 2025. Nearly 40% of the world's millionaires reside in the United States, and researchers anticipate five million new millionaires globally by 2029. The luxury homebuyer pool is growing . More than half (55%) of real estate professionals surveyed who specialize in US$10 million-and-above properties reported an increase in luxury homebuyers over the past 12 months, with average price increases of 5%. 2

. More than half (55%) of real estate professionals surveyed who specialize in US$10 million-and-above properties reported an increase in luxury homebuyers over the past 12 months, with average price increases of 5%. Millennials continue to reshape the market. 66% of real estate professionals surveyed reported an increase in Millennial homebuyers. This number rose to 73% among those working in the US$5 million-and-above segment. The increase is driven by earned wealth and accelerating intergenerational wealth transfers. 2

66% of real estate professionals surveyed reported an increase in Millennial homebuyers. This number rose to 73% among those working in the US$5 million-and-above segment. The increase is driven by earned wealth and accelerating intergenerational wealth transfers. Lifestyle is driving real estate decisions. 62% of real estate professionals surveyed cited lifestyle as an increasingly important factor for homebuyers, ranking above taxes (60%), economic stability (53%), and political stability (49%). 2

62% of real estate professionals surveyed cited lifestyle as an increasingly important factor for homebuyers, ranking above taxes (60%), economic stability (53%), and political stability (49%). Global cities remain resilient. Markets such as New York City, San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Milan continue to see steady activity at the top end of the property market, supported by sustained interest in prime properties.

Markets such as New York City, San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Milan continue to see steady activity at the top end of the property market, supported by sustained interest in prime properties. Tax policy is influencing luxury home purchase decisions at every level. The expansion of State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions from US$10,000 to US$40,000 under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is anticipated to increase purchases of high-end residences in states with high property tax rates.

"The global luxury real estate market continues to endure, even as the forces shaping it evolve," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "This resilience is most evident in leading global cities, which continue to attract strong interest from the world's most sophisticated homebuyers. Longevity is increasingly driving that interest too. It's no longer just where folks want to live, but how they want to live as they age. What we are seeing in the industry is not a short-term change, but a sustained shift in how global wealth is stored, transferred, and expressed through property. It underscores a simple reality: while motivations are changing, prime real estate can be one of the most trusted ways people preserve and express wealth."

Click here to read the complete report.

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Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's®. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Contact:

Melissa Couch

Sotheby's

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SOURCE Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.