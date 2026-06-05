Sotheby's International Realty Demonstrates Broad U.S. Market Representation in 2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sotheby's International Realty® brand has once again demonstrated exceptional representation in the 2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings*, which honor the top performing professionals and teams in the United States. The 2026 list, which measures 2025 residential sales volume and transaction sides across America's top 1,000 agents and teams, includes 32 Sotheby's International Realty agents among the top 250 individuals by sales volume. Several affiliated teams also appear on the 2026 Top Teams by Sales Volume list.

"These rankings reflect the professionals who choose to affiliate with Sotheby's International Realty," said Philip White, president and CEO. "Across key U.S. markets - from New York to California, Florida, and beyond - our advisors continue to deliver stellar performance that is reflected in the RealTrends rankings year after year."

The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand is an annual ranking of America's top residential real estate agents and teams, evaluated on verified sales volume and transaction sides from the prior year.

2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):

Top Agents by Sales Volume

Chris Adlam - Vista Sotheby's International Realty

Joseph Barbieri - Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage

Kim Bibb - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Serena Boardman - Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage

Ania Bulis - Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty

Dennis Carvajal - ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Stacie Chadwick - LIV Sotheby's International Realty

John Cregan - Sotheby's International Realty – Palm Beach Brokerage

Beth Dickerson - Gibson Sotheby's International Realty

Robert Dullnig - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Jon Flagg - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Iskren 'Isi' Georgiev - Gibson Sotheby's International Realty

Jenn Gilson - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Harald Grant - Sotheby's International Realty – Southampton Brokerage

Dan Gutfreund - Signature Sotheby's International Realty

Michael LaPay - Summit Sotheby's International Realty

Michael Martinez - ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Amy McCafferty - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Leslie McElwreath - Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage

Bernadette Meyer - Maury People Sotheby's International Realty

Chandra Miller - Maury People Sotheby's International Realty

Chase Mizell - Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Helena Morton - Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty

Ann Newton Cane - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Pamela Perkins - Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Frank Pezzuti - Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Bridget Ramey - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Michael Rankin - TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Lex Tarumianz - Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

Mandy Welgos - Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

Kumara Wilcoxon - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Dan Wolski - Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Top Teams by Sales Volume

The Behr Team - LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Brad Kappel Team - TTR Sotheby's International Realty

CAIN Group - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Dahler & Co. - Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

Darlene Streit Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage

The Dreyfus Group - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

The Field Team - Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage

Gregg Lynn Team - Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage

HEIDER - TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Huff | Vaughn | Sassi - Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Michelle Thomas Team - Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Realty Group of Jackson Hole - Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Stanfield Real Estate Group - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

The Stein Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage

Walters Plaxen Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage

Top Agents by Transactions

Anne Lusk - Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty

Top Teams by Transactions

Michelle Thomas Team - Premier Sotheby's International Realty

The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings remain a widely cited benchmark of individual and team performance in the U.S. residential real estate industry. The Sotheby's International Realty brand's consistent representation reflects sustained production among its affiliated agents and teams across markets.

The complete RealTrends Verified + The Thousand top real estate professionals list can be found on RealTrends' website, www.realtrends.com.

*Source: RealTrends Verified + The Thousand 2026 Rankings (www.realtrends.com).

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's®. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Contact: Rachel Colletta, [email protected]

SOURCE Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.