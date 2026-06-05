Sotheby's International Realty Demonstrates Broad U.S. Market Representation in 2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings

News provided bySotheby’s International Realty, Inc.
Jun 05, 2026, 10:16 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sotheby's International Realty® brand has once again demonstrated exceptional representation in the 2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings*, which honor the top performing professionals and teams in the United States. The 2026 list, which measures 2025 residential sales volume and transaction sides across America's top 1,000 agents and teams, includes 32 Sotheby's International Realty agents among the top 250 individuals by sales volume. Several affiliated teams also appear on the 2026 Top Teams by Sales Volume list.
"These rankings reflect the professionals who choose to affiliate with Sotheby's International Realty," said Philip White, president and CEO. "Across key U.S. markets - from New York to California, Florida, and beyond - our advisors continue to deliver stellar performance that is reflected in the RealTrends rankings year after year."
The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand is an annual ranking of America's top residential real estate agents and teams, evaluated on verified sales volume and transaction sides from the prior year.
2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):
Top Agents by Sales Volume
- Chris Adlam - Vista Sotheby's International Realty
- Joseph Barbieri - Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage
- Kim Bibb - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Serena Boardman - Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage
- Ania Bulis - Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty
- Dennis Carvajal - ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Stacie Chadwick - LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- John Cregan - Sotheby's International Realty – Palm Beach Brokerage
- Beth Dickerson - Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
- Robert Dullnig - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
- Jon Flagg - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Iskren 'Isi' Georgiev - Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
- Jenn Gilson - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Harald Grant - Sotheby's International Realty – Southampton Brokerage
- Dan Gutfreund - Signature Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael LaPay - Summit Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael Martinez - ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Amy McCafferty - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Leslie McElwreath - Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage
- Bernadette Meyer - Maury People Sotheby's International Realty
- Chandra Miller - Maury People Sotheby's International Realty
- Chase Mizell - Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
- Helena Morton - Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty
- Ann Newton Cane - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Pamela Perkins - Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
- Frank Pezzuti - Premier Sotheby's International Realty
- Bridget Ramey - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael Rankin - TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Lex Tarumianz - Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
- Mandy Welgos - Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
- Kumara Wilcoxon - Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
- Dan Wolski - Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
Top Teams by Sales Volume
- The Behr Team - LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Brad Kappel Team - TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- CAIN Group - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Dahler & Co. - Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
- Darlene Streit Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage
- The Dreyfus Group - Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- The Field Team - Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage
- Gregg Lynn Team - Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- HEIDER - TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Huff | Vaughn | Sassi - Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty
- Michelle Thomas Team - Premier Sotheby's International Realty
- Realty Group of Jackson Hole - Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty
- Stanfield Real Estate Group - Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- The Stein Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
- Walters Plaxen Team - Sotheby's International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage
Top Agents by Transactions
- Anne Lusk - Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty
Top Teams by Transactions
- Michelle Thomas Team - Premier Sotheby's International Realty
The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings remain a widely cited benchmark of individual and team performance in the U.S. residential real estate industry. The Sotheby's International Realty brand's consistent representation reflects sustained production among its affiliated agents and teams across markets.
The complete RealTrends Verified + The Thousand top real estate professionals list can be found on RealTrends' website, www.realtrends.com.
*Source: RealTrends Verified + The Thousand 2026 Rankings (www.realtrends.com).
Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's®. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
Contact: Rachel Colletta, [email protected]
SOURCE Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.
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