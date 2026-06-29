LONGi and FARIA RENEWABLES cooperate on large-scale Greek solar plants, help discover prehistoric site

During development of the Athamas project, archaeologists uncovered burial monuments dating back to the prehistoric and Byzantine periods. In alignment with scientific protocols, archaeological authorities are overseeing the excavation, documentation, and conservation of the site, showcasing a harmonious balance between preserving Greece's heritage and building its sustainable future.

Once operational, Athamas should produce 80,000MWh of clean electricity per year, the equivalent of powering 16,000 households, while removing 50,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually. The Athamas project is FARIA RENEWABLES' largest PV development to date. Both high-performance installations will feature LONGi's advanced Back Contact (BC) technology, engineered to optimize energy yields in high-irradiance environments while dramatically reducing the cost of generating power.

Accelerating Greece's energy transition

Leon Zhang, President of LONGi Europe commented: "Our relationship with FARIA RENEWABLES is built on a foundation of mutual trust and shared focus on excellence. By deploying our flagship Hi-MO9 modules, powered by HPBC 2.0 back contact technology, we're delivering an unmatched efficiency that maximizes land use and guarantees decades of reliable power generation for Greece."

"The Athamas and Mykonos projects represent a massive milestone for us, with Athamas being our largest solar endeavour to date," stated Thalia Valkouma, FARIA RENEWABLES Chair of the Board and CEO: "By choosing LONGi's advanced back contact technology and pairing it with smart mixed-structure layouts, we are maximizing performance for the energy market and setting a benchmark for future Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in the region."

"Solar PV is the backbone of Greece's clean energy transition," added Athanasios Plainos, LONGi Country Manager for Greece & Cyprus. "We're proud to partner with FARIA RENEWABLES on these two pivotal projects. Introducing the next-generation Hi-MO9 series to the Greek utility sector ensures lower BOS costs and higher system efficiency, directly accelerating the region's green transition and environmental protection efforts."