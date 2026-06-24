LONGi Energy Storage Debuts LONGi ONE in Europe, Delivering Fully Integrated Solar-Plus-Storage with Localized Lifecycle Support

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, LONGi Energy Storage officially introduced LONGi ONE to the European market, marking a key milestone in its global expansion. The company also presented OneNexus, extending the LONGi ONE portfolio to microgrid applications while strengthening its commitment to localized delivery and lifecycle support across Europe.

Designed for Reliable Energy Infrastructure

The rollout comes as European power markets continue to see increasing demand for storage systems capable of providing grid stability and long-term performance. Project developers are evaluating storage as critical infrastructure rather than standalone assets. LONGi ONE integrates PV generation, energy storage, energy management, and lifecycle services into a single system architecture that streamlines project delivery and supports long-term operational performance.

Safety as A System-level Imperative

Safety also remains a core pillar of the LONGi ONE architecture. Building on intelligent monitoring and multi-layer protection technologies, LONGi adopts a proactive approach to battery safety that emphasizes early risk identification, coordinated system management, and preventive intervention to support reliable operation throughout the asset lifecycle.

Portfolio Expansion: OneNexus for Microgrid and Distributed Applications

At Intersolar Europe 2026, LONGi Energy Storage showcased its integrated solutions across utility-scale and distributed applications. A key highlight of the exhibition was the European showcase of OneNexus, designed for microgrid and distributed energy scenarios where generation, storage, and loads operate as a coordinated local energy system, extending LONGi ONE to more flexible deployment models.

Strengthening Localized Support Across Europe

Beyond technology, LONGi continues to strengthen its localized presence in Europe through regional teams, engineering capabilities, and project execution support. With multiple deployed projects across the region, the company has accumulated practical experience in meeting Europe's stringent technical standards and regulatory requirements, while supporting customers across project delivery and long-term operation.

Backed by a service network spanning 120 countries and the "2830 Plan" (establishing 30 global local service hubs by 2028), LONGi has achieved an average MTBF of 8,500 hours for its European customer systems, with average issue resolution time shortened to within 48 hours.

A Single Point of Accountability for Long-Term Trust

With the European debut of LONGi ONE, LONGi continues to strengthen its localized approach, combining integrated system design with lifecycle expertise to support reliable solar-plus-storage projects across Europe.

SOURCE LONGi