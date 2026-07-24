Longstanding Del Mar Leader Harper Announces Retirement

Harper will step down after nearly five decades leading Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, leaving a lasting legacy on California racing

DEL MAR, Calif., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of extraordinary leadership at Del Mar and contributions to the horse racing industry, Joe Harper, Chief Executive Officer of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC), will transition from his day-to-day role and will assume the title of CEO Emeritus at the end of this year, Del Mar officials announced today. Harper, 83, who originally joined Del Mar in 1977, also will remain as a director on the DMTC board.

"Joe Harper's name and presence have been synonymous with Del Mar for nearly 50 years and his stewardship of this association and this facility has been invaluable to Thoroughbred racing in California and the U.S.," said David Batchelder, Chairman of the DMTC Board. "Over the years, we witnessed Joe's amazing ability to tackle the challenges associated with this business while fostering the respect and goodwill of the horsemen and women from around the globe, our state and local officials, and his colleagues in the racing industry. The DMTC Board is grateful for his countless contributions."

Given Harper's decision to retire, DMTC's Board has selected Del Mar President, Josh Rubinstein, to succeed him as Del Mar's Chief Executive Officer beginning on January 1, 2027.

Harper joined Del Mar in 1977 as general manager after six years as executive vice president at the Oak Tree Racing Association, which operated the annual autumn meet at Santa Anita for 40 years. He oversaw the demolition and reconstruction of the Del Mar grandstand from 1990-1992 and the introduction of the Grade I Pacific Classic in 1991.

Under Harper's leadership, Del Mar has become one of the industry's premier destinations, combining world-class racing with innovative marketing, exceptional hospitality and an unmatched fan experience.

During Harper's tenure, Del Mar hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships for the first time in 2017. The event's overwhelming success led to its return in 2021, 2024 and 2025, further cementing Del Mar's reputation as one of the sport's premier venues.

Harper's career is marked by a deep commitment to Thoroughbred racing and its related charitable and equine health causes. He is a Member of The Jockey Club; past president, Member of Board of Directors, Federation of California Racing Associations; Past President, Director Thoroughbred Racing Association; Chairman, Advisory Board Center for Equine Health, University of California, Davis; Member, Advisory Board, University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program; Director, Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation; Chairman, Winner's Foundation; and a Trustee, Cecil B. deMille Foundation.

He joined the DMTC Board in April of 1986.

Josh Rubinstein will continue in his current role as President of Del Mar. His appointment as the next CEO reflects DMTC commitment to industry leadership, operational excellence and the long-term vitality and success of Del Mar and Thoroughbred racing in California.

"Joe has been an inspiration and a guiding light to me throughout my career. I am especially appreciative that he is staying on as CEO Emeritus and as a director where we can continue to benefit from his wisdom and leadership," Rubinstein said. "I am honored to build upon the foundation Joe has created and to continue working alongside the best management team in the industry."

Rubinstein has served in a variety of executive roles at Del Mar and was named President in 2018. Under his leadership, Del Mar has produced record-setting racing meets, successfully hosted multiple Breeders' Cup World Championships, advanced nationally recognized equine safety and welfare initiatives and strengthened California Thoroughbred racing through innovative programs and strategic partnerships.

Rubinstein also serves on the boards of several leading industry organizations, including the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Equibase, Southern California Off-Track Wagering, Inc. and the California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation.

Batchelder noted that, "Naming Josh to succeed Joe as CEO serves to reinforce Del Mar's leadership position within the national racing landscape and we couldn't be happier to have Josh build on Joe's tremendous legacy here."

Harper said, "I am really proud to have been a part of the long and incredibly rich history of Del Mar. This is a special place that transcends horse racing; it's a unique mix of sport, lifestyle and culture. I have so many great memories about the people I've met and worked with and the times I've spent here that Del Mar is a part of me. But I think it is now time for me to step into a different role and I am happy the Board has honored me with the CEO Emeritus position where I can continue to be an advisor while also continuing to serve as a Director. At the same time," Harper added, "I couldn't be more thrilled that the Board has chosen Josh to succeed me in the role of CEO. I know he values Del Mar as much as I do and that it is in capable hands under his leadership going forward."

About Del Mar Racetrack

Opened in 1937, San Diego's iconic — and the nation's only — seaside racetrack features the world's top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture "where the turf meets the surf." What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack's founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America's foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, as well as being recognized as one of the safest major racetracks in the nation. For more information visit https://www.dmtc.com or follow @delmarracing on Instagram, X and @delmarraces Facebook.

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SOURCE Del Mar