Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Announces Dynamic 2026 Summer Racing Season

The 87th Summer Racing Season at the nation's only seaside racetrack returns with new trackside events, Opening Day experiences and more. Tickets on sale May 8.

DEL MAR, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the iconic Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced details for their highly-anticipated 2026 Summer Racing Season. The world's best Thoroughbreds will return to compete at the seaside oval in a season featuring 37 stakes races, an enhanced trackside event lineup, refreshed food and beverage experiences and more. The season kicks off with one of Southern California's biggest parties of the year, Opening Day presented by Caesars Sportsbook on Friday, July 17 and runs through Monday, September 7 (Labor Day). Tickets for Opening Day and the Summer Racing Season go on sale on Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PST at DMTC.com.

As one of Southern California's top summertime attractions, a day at Del Mar reflects the best of what the region has to offer and from $10 general admission to trackside tables, there is an experience that meets every price point. Each season, Del Mar continues to elevate the guest experience with new partnerships, programming and events. From curated collaborations with acclaimed chefs, top local purveyors and a robust lineup of trackside festivals to new Opening Day experiences, every visit to Del Mar feels fresh and exciting, whether you're a first-time visitor or a longtime racing fan.

What's New & Returning for 2026 Summer Racing Season

Opening Day – More Glamorous Than Ever

The 2026 season kicks off with San Diego's unofficial start to summer: Opening Day presented by Caesars Sportsbook featuring returning fan favorite festivities like the annual Opening Day Hats Contest and Opening Day Party.

New this year, Del Mar is hosting a new VIP party in the Seabiscuit Skyroom – the most luxurious way to experience Opening Day yet. This ticketed event is the perfect combination of high-stakes thrills and luxury, taking place in the opulent Seabiscuit Skyroom on the Grandstand's sixth floor. From unparalleled track and ocean views to hosted food and beverage, exciting activations and more, this party is THE place to see and be seen at this year's Opening Day.

Refreshed Friday Programming

Fridays at Del Mar get a refresh in 2026 with a new, 2 p.m. first post time (previously 4 p.m.) creating a consistent schedule across race days. Closing weekend September 5-7 will feature a 1:30 p.m. post time.

New and returning Friday offerings include:

Friday Happy Hour: Each Friday until 4 p.m., race attendees can enjoy 25% off signature drinks and select beer.

Each Friday until 4 p.m., race attendees can enjoy 25% off signature drinks and select beer. Turf Club Fridays: The Turf Club's ticketed weekly happy hour, and an alternative way to gain Turf Club access, returns including a Turf Club table reservation, two drink tickets and two appetizers.

The Turf Club's ticketed weekly happy hour, and an alternative way to gain Turf Club access, returns including a Turf Club table reservation, two drink tickets and two appetizers. Turf Club Spirits Samples (NEW - Fridays): Each Friday, the Turf Club will feature complimentary tastings from a rotating roster of top spirits brands like Bulleit Bourbon and more. There will also be an accompanying featured cocktail from that week's brand on offer at the bar.

Trackside Events – New + Returning Favorites

Del Mar's robust lineup of trackside events continues to showcase the best of Southern California, blending returning favorites with new additions throughout the season.

July 18 – Tacos & Tequila

– Tacos & Tequila July 26 – Family Fun Day (NEW)

– Family Fun Day (NEW) Aug. 1 – Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest

– Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest Aug. 8 – Turf & Surf Fest (NEW)

– Turf & Surf Fest (NEW) Aug. 15 – Taste of New Orleans

– Taste of New Orleans Aug. 29 – College Day

– College Day Sept. 5 – BBQ & Beer Fest (NEW)

– BBQ & Beer Fest (NEW) Sept. 6 – Family Fun Day

Elevated Food + Beverage Experiences

This season introduces refreshed culinary programming across the property. Del Mar is reprising its partnership with Chef Bryn McArthur of Amaya at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar to curate a new coastal-inspired menu for Taste of the Turf Club – one of the only ways to experience the iconic Turf Club without a membership. Del Mar's popular Sunday brunch will feature a new menu offering seasonal selections, specialty cocktails, bottomless beverages and more.

The season will also see the return of local pop-ups to Del Mar's Plaza De Mexico on Sundays. Each Sunday, trackgoers can look forward to a variety of special bites, giving trackgoers a different way to experience classic local flavors.

Signature Race: $1,000,000 Pacific Classic

Del Mar's signature race has taken place over Labor Day Weekend in recent years, but in 2026 the $1,000,000 Pacific Classic, will run earlier on Saturday, August 22. As with every year, this highly-anticipated race will headline a card featuring an array of Graded stakes races.

Diamond Club Perks

Del Mar's Diamond Club offers different ways to save throughout the season. Members can look forward to admission discounts, ticket deals and happy hour specials, including Free & Easy Thursdays which includes free admission, $5 Brandt Beef hotdogs, $5 16 oz. Michelob ULTRA draft beers and $5 refillable sodas at select concessions. You can learn more about joining Del Mar's Diamond Club here.

Visitor Information: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Season Dates: July 17 - September 7

July 17 - September 7 Tickets On Sale: May 8, 2026 at 10 a.m. PST

May 8, 2026 at 10 a.m. PST Website: https://www.dmtc.com

Heading into the 2026 season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club remains a national leader in racetrack safety, having developed industry-leading protocols for both equine and human athletes, leading to nationwide reforms and setting the gold standard for Thoroughbred racing.

In 2025, Del Mar hosted the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships – horse racing's most prestigious event – which generated $125 million in economic impact for San Diego County. This international event draws thousands of racing fans to San Diego, bringing tourism dollars to local businesses, hotels, restaurants and more, while creating job opportunities for event support. Last year's event showed a 12.3% increase (adjusted for inflation) in total economic output over the Breeders' Cup's first appearance at Del Mar in 2017. 2025 was the fourth time Del Mar has served as the Breeders' Cup host site, and the second consecutive year, bringing repeated positive economic impact to the area.

About Del Mar racetrack

Opened in 1937, San Diego's iconic — and the nation's only — seaside racetrack features the world's top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture "where the turf meets the surf." What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack's founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America's foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, as well as being recognized as one of the safest major racetracks in the nation. For more information visit https://www.dmtc.com or follow @delmarracing on Instagram, X and @delmarraces Facebook.

Media Contact

Kimberly White

Mari + Gold

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SOURCE Del Mar