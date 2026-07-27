Longsys to Unveil "Edge AI Storage Fusion" at FMS 2026, Showcasing In-Depth Innovation in Edge AI Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS 2026 kicks off in California, USA, August 4–6, 2026. Longsys(301308.SZ) will attend under the theme "Edge AI Storage Fusion," showcasing its deep innovation in edge AI storage.

Comprehensive Innovation for Edge AI, Powered by Storage Fusion

Longsys will focus on three core edge AI scenarios, presenting integrated hardware-software solutions built around a redesigned storage architecture that bridges edge AI computing and storage.

The theme "Edge AI Storage Fusion" carries two layers of meaning. Technological fusion: integrating chips, storage, memory, and intelligent scheduling algorithms to break down traditional storage-memory barriers and achieve true storage-compute synergy. Value fusion: redefining storage's role — from a passive data medium to a computing support hub and resource scheduling core for edge AI — aggregating hardware performance, software efficiency, and ecosystem adaptability to enable lower-cost, higher-performance, more scalable edge AI deployment.

This philosophy underpins Longsys's efficient, deployable, and scalable solutions for terminal AI, helping the industry move from technical exploration to commercial scale.

At FMS 2026, Longsys will showcase integrated storage solutions across three mainstream scenarios: AI Box intelligent hosts, AI PC terminals, and AI Mobile embedded devices — addressing common industry pain points such as insufficient compute adaptation, resource scheduling imbalances, high retrofit costs, and stability issues. Leveraging proprietary technology and supply chain synergy, Longsys delivers multidimensional upgrades in performance, efficiency, and cost across diverse terminal scenarios.

Full-Stack Customization via the Storage Foundry Model

Chief Scientist Dr. Chen Jian will present "Intelligence at the Edge: Powered by the Storage Foundry Model," detailing the innovation logic behind this approach.

The Storage Foundry model moves beyond isolated hardware upgrades, spanning the full value chain — chip design, hardware, firmware, packaging, industrial design, packaging & testing, materials, and manufacturing. Deep cross-functional collaboration enables full-stack, efficient customization from design through delivery, representing an innovative business model that Longsys has deeply invested in.

At FMS 2026, Longsys will share its vision for edge AI storage with global partners. Industry peers are invited to join Longsys in California, August 4–6, to explore new opportunities at the intersection of edge AI and storage.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Longsys