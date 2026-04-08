Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorney Steven M. Sweat Named to Super Lawyers for 14th Consecutive Year

Recognition Underscores Firm's Unmatched Track Record Representing Southern California Accident Victims Since 1999

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven M. Sweat, founding attorney of Steven M. Sweat, Personal Injury Lawyers, APC, has been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list for 2026, marking the 14th consecutive year the firm's lead attorney has earned this prestigious peer recognition. Super Lawyers honors no more than five percent of attorneys in each state, making the distinction one of the most selective in the legal profession.

First named to the list in 2012, Mr. Sweat has maintained the honor every year since — a streak that reflects both sustained courtroom performance and the deep trust of colleagues and clients throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding Southern California communities. His practice focuses exclusively on representing injured individuals and wrongful death victims on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.

"For more than three decades, my sole focus has been fighting for people who have been seriously hurt through no fault of their own. Being recognized by fellow attorneys year after year reinforces that our approach — aggressive advocacy combined with genuine compassion — is making a difference for the families we serve."

— Steven M. Sweat, Founding Attorney

In addition to the Super Lawyers honor, Mr. Sweat holds an Avvo rating of 10.0 (Superb), has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum — a distinction limited to attorneys who have achieved verdicts or settlements exceeding one million dollars. He earned his J.D. from California Western School of Law and has devoted his entire career to personal injury litigation.

The firm handles a wide range of serious injury matters, including automobile and motorcycle collisions, truck accidents, traumatic brain injuries, catastrophic injury cases, premises liability, and wrongful death claims throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

Injured individuals seeking a free, confidential consultation with Mr. Sweat are encouraged to visit victimslawyer.com.

About Steven M. Sweat, Personal Injury Lawyers, APC

Founded in 1999 and headquartered at 11500 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90064, Steven M. Sweat, Personal Injury Lawyers, APC has spent more than 25 years exclusively representing accident victims and wrongful death families across Southern California. The firm accepts all personal injury cases on a contingency-fee basis — no recovery, no fee.

SOURCE Steven M Sweat, Personal Injury Lawyers, APC