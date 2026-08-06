Lost Money on Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Critical Information: BRCB Investors Lost $3.32 Per Share as Alleged Artificial Inflation Was Removed Following Corrective Disclosure of Store Cannibalization Impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased BRCB securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

From a closing price of $10.97 on May 12, 2026, BRCB shares declined to $7.65 the following trading day, a loss of $3.32 per share representing a 30.3% single-session decline. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026.

The May 13, 2026 Market Repricing

The market repriced BRCB shares after the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call stripped away what the lawsuit maintains was artificial inflation built into the stock throughout the Class Period. Prior to the corrective disclosure, investors purchased shares based on representations that the Company's expansion model operated with "minimal sales transfer" between locations. When the true scope of store-level cannibalization was disclosed, the market recalibrated sharply on unusually heavy trading volume.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The action contends that investors who purchased BRCB shares at prices inflated by undisclosed cannibalization risk suffered quantifiable economic harm when the corrective truth reached the market:

BRCB reached a Class Period high of $27.84 on September 18, 2025, just days after the IPO priced at $20.00 per share

Same-store sales growth decelerated from 10.8% in Q3 2025 to 5.2% in Q1 2026, a decline the lawsuit attributes in part to concealed sales transfer dynamics

The Company's own CEO confirmed a 160 basis point headwind to same-store sales in Phoenix from cannibalization alone

By the date of the filing, shares had traded as low as $7.23, representing a 63% decline from the IPO price

Revenue of $55.45 million missed consensus estimates, as alleged inflation in growth expectations was corrected

What the Disclosure Revealed

The filing states that prior to May 12, 2026, management described its site selection process as "disciplined" and "data-driven," projecting confidence in density-based growth with limited revenue overlap. The corrective disclosure revealed that opening new stores near established high-volume locations was actively shifting demand away from existing stores. The lawsuit maintains this information was known or knowable to the Company before shareholders learned of it.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. Here, the gap between how the expansion strategy was described and how it was actually performing raises important questions about what investors were entitled to know before the stock corrected." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: How much did BRCB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30.3%, a decline of $3.32 per share, after the Company disclosed the impact of store cannibalization on same-store sales during its Q1 2026 earnings call. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Black Rock Coffee Bar allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 12, 2025 to May 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 12, 2026, causing significant stock decline the following trading day.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do BRCB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com