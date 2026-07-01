Lost Money on Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: HELE Shares Lost Over $38 Per Share Across Three Corrective Disclosures as Project Pegasus Promises Collapsed Under the Weight of Concealed Operational Failures

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 24, 2024 through October 8, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Helen of Troy shares suffered four separate corrective declines during the Class Period, losing 24.68 per share (27.7%) on July 9,2024, 7.04 per share (22.7%) on July 10, 2025, and $6.90 per share (25%) on October 9, 2025. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 3, 2026.

How the Market Repriced HELE After Each Revelation

The first and largest single-day repricing occurred when Helen of Troy reported first quarter fiscal 2025 results that blindsided shareholders. Earnings per share had cratered 49% year-over-year, and the full-year revenue outlook was slashed by more than 20%. The lawsuit contends that management attributed these results to an "unusual number of internal and external challenges" without disclosing that the Company lacked the budget and resources to deliver on its restructuring promises.

The second market shock came when the architect of the Company's turnaround strategy departed abruptly after just 14 months, with no successor in place. The Company itself cited "underperformance in recent years" and sought a replacement with "turnaround/restructuring experience," signaling to the market that the prior strategy had failed.

The Cumulative Damage to Shareholder Value

The July 9, 2024 decline of $24.68 per share (27.7%) followed disclosure of a 49% EPS collapse and a 20%-plus revenue outlook reduction

The July 10, 2025 decline of

7.04 per share (22.7%) accompanied an 11% net sales decline, a nearly 60% adjusted EPS drop,and a

414.4 million goodwill impairment

414.4 million goodwill impairment The October 9, 2025 decline of $6.90 per share (25%) followed disclosure of an 8.9% quarterly sales decline and a 51% adjusted EPS plunge

Each successive disclosure removed a layer of artificial inflation that the complaint alleges was sustained by repeated assurances that Project Pegasus was "on track" and "generating fuel"

Why the Market Reacted With Increasing Severity

As set forth in the complaint, each corrective event did not merely reveal bad quarterly numbers. Each stripped away a specific layer of the narrative Defendants had constructed. The first disclosure revealed the gap between projected and actual performance. The CEO departure signaled the strategy's architect could not fix what was broken. The goodwill impairment quantified the permanent destruction of value. The final disclosure confirmed these were not temporary setbacks but structural failures the Company conceded it had "earned [its] way into."

Check if you can recover your investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The pattern of repeated assurances followed by repeated negative surprises in this case raises important questions about what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: How much did HELE stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 27.7%, a decline of $24.68 per share, on July 9, 2024, after Helen of Troy disclosed a 49% year-over-year EPS decline and slashed its full-year revenue outlook by over 20%. Additional declines of 22.7% and 25% followed subsequent corrective disclosures. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HELE lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Helen of Troy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress and effectiveness of Project Pegasus, its global restructuring program, and the operational health of its Tennessee distribution center during the class period. When the true state of affairs was revealed through multiple corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do HELE investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HELE shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead?A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP