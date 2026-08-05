Lost Money on Insulet Corporation (PODD)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Insulet Corporation Shareholders Need to Know: A 16-Month Pattern of Manufacturing Quality and Product Safety Representations Preceded Two Omnipod Medical Device Corrections and Approximately $24 Per Share in Combined Immediate Stock Declines

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) to contact the firm.

WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased Insulet securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Insulet shares declined from $236.07 to $146.01 across two corrective disclosures, representing cumulative losses of over $90 per share. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 31, 2026.

Chronology of Material Events

The timeline below traces how repeated statements regarding Omnipod product safety, manufacturing quality, and quality-control processes preceded two Medical Device Corrections affecting millions of Omnipod insulin delivery Pods.

February 21, 2025: Class Period Opens With Manufacturing Quality Claims

During the FY 2024 earnings call, management told investors it had spent "years" building the Omnipod 5 "at scale with quality, high yield, safety." The Company's 10-K filing emphasized "highly automated" manufacturing and quality assurance teams that "inspect and test" products at multiple stages.

May 8, 2025: Continued Investment Narrative

On the Q1 2025 earnings call, management highlighted "significant investments in manufacturing and advanced automation," reinforcing the message that Insulet's production systems were expanding access while maintaining standards.

August 7, 2025: Safety Explicitly Affirmed

During the Q2 2025 earnings call, executives described Insulet's supply chain as "robust and secure" and capable of delivering devices "at medical standards." Separately, an executive stated the Omnipod 5 "is safe, effective, understood to be really easy to use."

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

September 4, 2025: At the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, management cited "clinical evidence around showing safety" and described manufacturing "tens of millions" of devices at 70% gross profit as a competitive advantage

At the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, management cited "clinical evidence around showing safety" and described manufacturing "tens of millions" of devices at 70% gross profit as a competitive advantage November 6, 2025: The Q3 2025 earnings call featured assurances that the Acton, Massachusetts facility was "delivering strong customer service and improved margins"

The Q3 2025 earnings call featured assurances that the Acton, Massachusetts facility was "delivering strong customer service and improved margins" February 18, 2026: On the FY 2025 earnings call, management claimed Insulet produces "tens of millions of Pods with high-quality medical-grade quality at consumer electronic scale"

On the FY 2025 earnings call, management claimed Insulet produces "tens of millions of Pods with high-quality medical-grade quality at consumer electronic scale" March 12, 2026: Insulet disclosed the first voluntary Medical Device Correction for Omnipod 5 Pods due to "a small tear in the internal tubing that delivers insulin." Shares fell $16.23 (6.88%) the following trading day

Insulet disclosed the first voluntary Medical Device Correction for Omnipod 5 Pods due to "a small tear in the internal tubing that delivers insulin." Shares fell $16.23 (6.88%) the following trading day May 6, 2026: On the Q1 2026 earnings call, management stated it had "implemented targeted corrective actions" and characterized the March Medical Device Correction as addressed or limited in scope

On the Q1 2026 earnings call, management stated it had "implemented targeted corrective actions" and characterized the March Medical Device Correction as addressed or limited in scope May 26, 2026: Insulet disclosed a second, far larger Medical Device Correction affecting approximately 7 million Pods across Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Eros product lines. Shares fell $7.79 (5.07%)

The Acceleration From Isolated to Systemic

The lawsuit contends that between the March and May 2026 disclosures, management continued to characterize the manufacturing issue as limited to specific lots of Omnipod products. The May 2026 correction revealed the defect extended across three product lines and affected 8.5% of 2025 global Pod production, contradicting prior assurances that the issue was localized.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in the Insulet case raises questions about the gap between internal product monitoring and what shareholders were told about the scope of these manufacturing issues." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 31, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: When did Insulet allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 21, 2025 to May 26, 2026. Throughout this period, Insulet allegedly made false and misleading statements about the safety and manufacturing quality of its Omnipod insulin delivery systems. The alleged fraud was revealed through two corrective disclosures on March 12, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

Q: How much did PODD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 6.88%, or $16.23 per share, after the March 12, 2026 disclosure of the first Medical Device Correction. Shares then fell an additional 5.07%, or $7.79 per share, after the May 26, 2026 disclosure of a second, larger correction affecting approximately 7 million Pods.

Q: What is the PODD lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 31, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do PODD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP