MVST Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Microvast Holdings Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Individual defendant and Section 20(a) allegations focus on whether Microvast's senior officers controlled public statements while investors later suffered a 34.2% MVST decline.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

MVST fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026. Investors have until September 21, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Named Individual Defendants and Alleged Control

The complaint names Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Yang Wu, former Chief Financial Officer Fariyal Khanbabi, former Chief Financial Officer Carl T. Schultz, and Interim Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Financial Officer Rodney Worthen as individual defendants. The pleading asserts that these officers had power and authority over Microvast's SEC filings, press releases, earnings materials, and other market communications during portions of the Class Period.

The action also alleges that the individual defendants were positioned to know whether public statements about gross margin targets, Huzhou Phase 3.2 timing, and customer platform ramp-ups were complete and accurate when made.

Alleged Section 20(a) Control Points for MVST Investors

The complaint asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act against the individual defendants.

Plaintiffs allege the officers controlled or had the ability to control the contents of Microvast's public statements.

the officers controlled or had the ability to control the contents of Microvast's public statements. The action contends that SEC filings and earnings communications repeated margin and production-capacity expectations during the Class Period.

The complaint claims investors later saw a severe repricing after Microvast reported a Q4 2025 revenue miss and margin collapse.

The filing alleges that these control-person claims are tied to investor losses following the March 2026 disclosure.

SOX Certifications and Investor Harm Allegations

As alleged, Microvast's senior officers signed or certified corporate disclosures during the Class Period, including filings that investors allegedly relied upon in assessing the Company's growth prospects. The complaint contends that those disclosures did not adequately inform investors about inventory management issues, delays in commercial vehicle platform ramp-ups, and the timing risk surrounding Huzhou Phase 3.2.

Corporate officers have a duty to ensure that public company disclosures are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that Microvast's top officers controlled communications about margin targets, production timing, and SEC filings while MVST investors later saw a sharp share-price decline. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MVST investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MVST stock or securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MVST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microvast Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to reach gross margin targets, complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by year-end 2025, and manage inventory and customer rollout risks during the Class Period. When later disclosures addressed these issues, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MVST lawsuit? A: The complaint names Microvast Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants including Yang Wu, Fariyal Khanbabi, Carl T. Schultz, and Rodney Worthen, who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful for evaluating losses.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to have trading information reviewed. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP