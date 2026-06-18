Lost Money on Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Critical Information: $1.57 Per Share in Combined Losses Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages After Lucid Group Concealed a 29-Day Delivery Halt That Erased Significant Market Value

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Lucid securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

From a closing price of $9.96, LCID shares declined to $8.80 following two corrective disclosures, a combined loss of $1.57 per share representing approximately 15.8% of shareholder value. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 28, 2026.

The April 3 After-Hours Disclosure

The first corrective event occurred during post-market hours on April 3, 2026. Lucid announced Q1 2026 production of 5,500 vehicles but only 3,093 deliveries, a gap of 2,407 vehicles. For the first time, the Company disclosed that Gravity SUV deliveries had been halted for 29 days because of defective second-row seat components traceable to an unauthorized supplier substitution. Reuters reported that the disruption hit hardest in February 2026, the same month management assured investors that quality problems had been "overcome." Over the following two trading sessions, shares fell $1.13, or 11.35%, to close at $8.83 on April 7, 2026.

The Alleged $1 Billion Revenue Revelation

On April 14, 2026, a Form 8-K filing disclosed preliminary Q1 revenue of $280 million to $284 million. Analysts had expected $433.8 million. The shortfall of roughly $150 million in a single quarter, combined with operating losses approaching $1 billion and a dilutive $1.05 billion capital raise, triggered an additional $0.44 per share decline, or 4.76%, to close at $8.80.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The lawsuit maintains that each of these disclosures removed a layer of artificial inflation from LCID's share price, inflation allegedly created by management's repeated assurances of "repeatable" operations and "structural" improvements.

The first corrective disclosure removed $1.13 per share in alleged artificial inflation when the 29-day delivery halt was revealed

artificial inflation when the 29-day delivery halt was revealed The second corrective disclosure removed an additional $0.44 per share when Q1 revenue came in $150 million below consensus

Combined losses of $1.57 per share represent the difference between the price investors paid relying on allegedly false statements and the price that reflected disclosed reality

false statements and the price that reflected disclosed reality GAAP EPS of negative $3.46 missed estimates by $0.83, further confirming the magnitude of operational deterioration

Deliveries fell 41% short of the 5,237 vehicles analysts expected, a gap of 2,144 units directly tied to the concealed supplier defect

TD Cowen slashed its price target from $19 to $10, citing "tougher start to the year" and execution risk

Join the LCID recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. In this case, the market repriced Lucid shares twice in eleven days as concealed supplier failures and their financial consequences became public, resulting in combined per-share losses of $1.57." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: How much did LCID stock drop? A: Shares fell a combined $1.57 per share, approximately 15.8%, across two corrective disclosure events on April 3-7, 2026 and April 14, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LCID lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lucid made materially false or misleading statements regarding its manufacturing and delivery capabilities, specifically concealing a 29-day supplier-driven delivery halt affecting the Gravity SUV while touting "repeatable" and "structural" operational improvements. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com