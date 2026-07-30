PRIM Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 21, 2026

Primoris timeline disclosure events are alleged to show how project-cost problems progressed from earlier warning signs to a June 2026 guidance reset tied to six renewable energy projects.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover or call (888) SueWallSt.

PRIM fell $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95 on June 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Primoris Timeline Disclosure Events Alleged in the Complaint

The securities action alleges that Primoris reassured investors about disciplined bidding, estimating processes, project execution, and risk management while significant fixed-price renewable energy projects were allegedly experiencing cost overruns, delays, and margin pressure.

The timeline begins with second-quarter 2025 results and continues through a sequence of 2026 disclosures. As claimed, the timeline shows how disclosures provided additional information about renewable energy project execution problems before the June 22, 2026 business update identified substantial challenges affecting six projects.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

August 5, 2025: Primoris discussed second-quarter results and allegedly emphasized disciplined bidding, project execution, and risk management for its Energy segment.

emphasized disciplined bidding, project execution, and risk management for its Energy segment. February 23, 2026: Primoris disclosed increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, challenging soil conditions, and margin compression, followed by an approximately 8% decline to $151.92 on February 24, 2026.

May 5, 2026: Primoris reported revenue and margin pressure, delayed project starts, weaker first-quarter results, and a reduced full-year 2026 EPS outlook, followed by a decline to $101.23 on May 6, 2026.

June 8, 2026: Primoris announced the immediate departure of its President of Renewables, and Guggenheim Securities reportedly questioned whether the Company had fully scoped ongoing solar project challenges.

June 22, 2026: Primoris announced an internal review, supported by an independent third-party industry expert, identified substantial cost overruns, project delays, and execution challenges affecting six renewable energy projects.

Why the Chronology Matters for PRIM Shareholders

The complaint contends that Primoris' financial guidance depended on reliable cost-to-complete forecasting because the Company used a cost-to-cost input method for long-term contracts. The action alleges that deficiencies in estimating and project oversight caused expected project costs to be understated and margin deterioration to be recognized later than it should have been.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The alleged sequence here is important because investors were receiving updated guidance while the complaint claims project-cost issues were still not fully reflected." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

By June 22, 2026, Primoris had reduced 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance to $2.05 to $2.60 and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275 million to $325 million. The lawsuit alleges that the guidance reset represented the culmination of earlier disclosure failures involving renewable energy project costs and execution.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.6% after the Company announced an internal review identifying substantial cost overruns, project delays, and execution challenges affecting six renewable energy projects.

Q: How much did PRIM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.6%, a decline of $23.39 per share, from $108.34 to $84.95 on June 23, 2026 after Primoris announced the internal review findings, slashed 2026 guidance, and announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, estimating processes, project controls, cost-to-complete forecasting, and its ability to manage risk on fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating PRIM losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost for an initial evaluation. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com