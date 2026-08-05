Lost Money on Megan Holdings Limited (MGN)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Complaint alleges Megan Holdings Limited's risk factor disclosures were materially inadequate, warning only in generic terms about volatility and internal control weaknesses while concealing the Company's actual exposure to an ongoing pump-and-dump manipulation scheme and its underwriter's pattern of presiding over similarly disastrous microcap IPOs.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit, Mundy v. Megan Holdings Limited, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-05754, names the Company, CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, CFO Ng Kai Tie, auditor WWC, P.C., and underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC as defendants. See if you can recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The Disclosure Adequacy Problem at the Heart of This Case

Federal securities law requires that public companies provide investors with disclosures that are not only technically present but materially adequate — meaning they must convey a fair picture of the actual risks facing the enterprise. The complaint in this action alleges that Megan Holdings' disclosures systematically failed this standard, presenting boilerplate warnings that obscured rather than illuminated the specific, concrete dangers investors faced.

The Company's IPO Prospectus, filed on September 26, 2025, contained two risk factor disclosures that are central to the complaint's allegations of inadequacy:

First, Megan warned in generic terms: "If we fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our results of operations or prevent fraud..." Second, the Company acknowledged: "Certain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company."

According to the complaint, these disclosures were materially deficient because they framed genuine, already-existing risks as hypothetical future possibilities. The complaint alleges that the Company's internal accounting controls already suffered from material weaknesses — not that they merely might prove inadequate at some point. Similarly, the volatility risk factor spoke abstractly about "[c]ertain recent initial public offerings" without disclosing that the Company's own sole underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had conducted at least five microcap IPOs since January 2024 that experienced strikingly similar patterns of manipulation-driven price spikes and collapses.

Concealed Specifics Behind Vague Language

The complaint details how the generic risk factor language masked specific, material facts that Defendants knew or should have known at the time the disclosures were drafted and disseminated:

The underwriter's track record was not hypothetical. D. Boral Capital LLC served as lead or sole underwriter on IPOs for Park Ha Biological Technology (collapsed 94%), Masonglory Limited (collapsed approximately 97.6%), Phoenix Asia Holding (single-day collapse from $133.12 to $17.60), Robot Consulting (SEC-halted trading), and rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (significant post-spike decline). The complaint alleges these were not isolated incidents but a documented pattern that the Company's disclosures failed to reveal.

D. Boral Capital LLC served as lead or sole underwriter on IPOs for Park Ha Biological Technology (collapsed 94%), Masonglory Limited (collapsed approximately 97.6%), Phoenix Asia Holding (single-day collapse from $133.12 to $17.60), Robot Consulting (SEC-halted trading), and rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (significant post-spike decline). The complaint these were not isolated incidents but a documented pattern that the Company's disclosures failed to reveal. Internal control weaknesses were already present. The Prospectus discussed internal controls as though they would be evaluated in the future under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. According to the complaint, the Company already had material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls at the time of the IPO — a fact that should have been disclosed affirmatively rather than buried within speculative, forward-looking language.

The Prospectus discussed internal controls as though they would be evaluated in the future under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. According to the complaint, the Company already had material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls at the time of the IPO — a fact that should have been disclosed affirmatively rather than buried within speculative, forward-looking language. The manipulation scheme was not disclosed at all. The complaint alleges Megan was a vehicle utilized in a pump-and-dump promotional scheme in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted the stock on social media and in online forums with baseless claims. No risk factor, however broadly worded, warned investors that the Company's securities were actually the subject of coordinated market manipulation.

The Consequences of Inadequate Disclosure

The gap between what was disclosed and what should have been disclosed proved catastrophic. Between February 25 and March 25, 2026, MGN shares surged more than 400% — from $1.23 to an intraday high of $5.18 — on no fundamental news, driven instead by the alleged pump-and-dump scheme. On March 26, 2026, the artificial demand collapsed, and the stock plummeted 93.4%, falling from $4.24 at the prior close to just $0.28 per share.

Investors who relied on the Company's disclosures had no basis to understand that the volatility warnings in the Prospectus described risks that were not merely possible but, according to the complaint, were actively materializing through the Company's own underwriter's history and through the manipulation of the Company's own securities.

The complaint asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, and Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 8, 2026

Investors who purchased MGN securities during the Class Period and wish to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the Court no later than September 8, 2026. A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the Court to direct the litigation on behalf of the entire class. Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status are not required to take any action before this deadline and may still participate in any recovery.

Calculate your potential recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500 or [email protected].

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com | Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that throughout this period, the Company's disclosures contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions. The alleged fraud was revealed through the collapse of the manipulation scheme on March 26, 2026, when the stock fell 93.4%.

Q: What court was the MGN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The case number is 1:26-cv-05754.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures. The action also names auditor WWC, P.C. and sole IPO underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC.

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if my MGN losses are small — is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP