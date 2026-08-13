SION SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics shares traded above $44 in July 2026; after the SION-719 Phase 2a readout, roughly 90% of that value was lost. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations, and SION investors who lost money have legal rights worth reviewing now.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SION) watched approximately 90% of the stock's value disappear following the Company's disclosure that its Phase 2a PreciSION CF trial of SION-719 failed to achieve its key activity endpoint for sweat chloride reduction. If you held SION shares and suffered a loss, you have rights and a limited window to assert them -- click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Investors do not need to still own SION shares to participate. Eligibility in the investigation is based on when shares were purchased and the losses sustained -- not on whether the position was sold before or after the readout. There is no minimum loss amount, and submitting information carries no cost and no obligation.

The reported result was a placebo-adjusted sweat chloride change of -1.0 mmol/L (p=0.7), and Sionna stated it would not advance SION-719 as an add-on therapy. Shareholders who wish to understand what recovery options may be available, and how their own purchase records factor in, can have their losses reviewed at no charge.

SION shareholders who lost money are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SION Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SION investigation? A: Investors who purchased SION stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did SION stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 90% after the Company disclosed that the Phase 2a PreciSION CF trial of SION-719failed to achieve its key activity endpoint for sweat chloride reduction and that it would not advance SION-719 as an add-on therapy. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did Sionna Therapeutics allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What if I already sold my SION shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SION and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my SION losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What do SION investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com