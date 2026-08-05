Lost Money on Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: PLAB Shares Plunged $19.49 in a Single Trading Session After Photronics Revealed Its Projected Post-Holiday Recovery Had Stalled, Erasing More Than One-Third of Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $53.51 on May 27, 2026, PLAB shares collapsed to $34.02 the following day, a single-session loss of $19.49 per share, or 36.42%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by September 4, 2026.

The May 28 Market Shock

The decline was triggered by Photronics' second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on May 28, 2026. The Company reported total revenue of $209.9 million, missing both internal projections and external consensus. IC segment revenue fell to $147.5 million, an 11% sequential drop from the prior quarter's $165.3 million. The filing states that management admitted the anticipated seasonal recovery following Chinese New Year "has not occurred to the extent anticipated," citing delayed design releases, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

How the Market Repriced PLAB

The severity of the single-day repricing reflected how sharply the May 28 disclosures contradicted the Company's prior public statements, the complaint contends. Throughout the Class Period, the Company had emphasized "robust global order patterns," record high-end IC quarters, and capacity expansions to meet "growing high-end demand." The lawsuit asserts that the gap between these representations and the actual trajectory of the business created artificial inflation in PLAB shares that was removed when the corrective information reached the market.

IC revenue declined from $165.3 million in Q1 2026 to $147.5 million in Q2, an 11% sequential collapse

Operating margin compressed from 24.4% in Q1 to 20.1% in Q2, with Q3 guidance of only 18% to 20%

Q3 2026 revenue guidance of $207 million to $215 million came in below market consensus

GAAP diluted EPS fell from $0.74 in Q1 to $0.54 in Q2, a 27% sequential decline

The stock lost more than one-third of its value in a single trading session

See if you can recover losses from your PLAB investment or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the single-day decline in PLAB shares raises important questions about whether investors were receiving accurate information about the Company's near-term outlook during the preceding months." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Photronics recovery action now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.42% -- a decline of $19.49 per share -- after Photronics disclosed that its projected seasonal recovery had stalled and IC revenue collapsed 11% sequentially. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLAB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its high-end IC pipeline, the sustainability of its order patterns, and the expected post-Chinese New Year seasonal recovery during the class period. When the true state was revealed on May 28, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the PLAB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP